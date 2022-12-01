Lamar Sperling

Akron Archbishop Hoban senior running back Lamar Sperling (Submitted photo)

COLUMBUS -- Akron Archbishop Hoban senior running back Lamar Sperling has been selected Ohio's Mr. Football by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

He is the 36th winner of the award and led  his team into the OHSAA Division II state championship game Thursday night against Toledo Central Catholic.

Tags

Load comments