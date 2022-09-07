MANSFIELD — It’s gut-check time for the Tygers.
Mansfield Senior encountered its first real adversity of the season last week, falling to Massillon 33-0 on a night when precious little went right offensively or on special teams.
Longtime coach Chioke Bradley told his team afterward it was time for coaches and players to take a long look at themselves in the mirror.
“When you come across those white lines, you’ve got to be ready to play,” Bradley said. “Ultimately, they just weren’t ready to play and that’s on me.
“I hope this one stings. I hope they get a better understanding of where each and every player is at and where he isn’t at.”
The Tygers open Ohio Cardinal Conference play Friday at West Holmes. The Knights won the OCC title last fall, beating Mansfield Senior 20-17 at Arlin Field.
“Our schedule doesn’t get any easier,” Bradley said. “If you don’t bring your lunch pail each week and your thinking cap each week, then you’re going to get demolished.
“That’s something I hope resonates in all those kids. You cannot have the mental lapses that we had. Those things against a good football team will get you beat up.”
Mansfield Senior (2-1) at West Holmes (3-0): The Tygers managed only 97 yards of total offense in last week’s loss to Massillon. Quarterback Duke Reese completed 14-of-23 passes for 126 yards, but Senior High had minu-29 rushing yards on 21 attempts. Amarr Davis had six catches for 55 yards, while Lala Owens had two grabs for 42 yards. Ricky Mills led the way defensively with 11 tackles and Aaron Thornton made eight stops, including a pair of sacks.
The Knights, who won a Division III regional championship last fall, haven’t missed a beat through the first three weeks of the season. West Holmes quarterback Mason Wolfe was a perfect 16-for-16 passing for 245 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s 56-14 win over Licking Valley and has completed a stunning 87 percent of his passes for 684 yards and nine touchdowns through three weeks. Kyle Maltarich had four catches for 96 yards, while Division I recruit Sam Williams-Dixon rushed for 105 yards on 10 carries and caught two passes for 26 yards. Nate Fair had four catches for 66 yards and a touchdown.
River Valley (2-1) at Clear Fork (2-1): The Vikings struggled defensively in last week’s 64-28 loss at Tiffin Columbian, surrendering 537 yards to the Tornadoes and allowing 50 points in the first half. Quarterback Cayden Shidone completed 17-of-30 passes for 192 yards two touchdowns and rushed for 82 yards and a score. Younger brother Keyan Shidone caught eight passes for 74 yards and a TD. The younger Shidone is the top receiver in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference with 26 receptions for 381 yards and four touchdowns.
The Colts piled up 438 yards of total offense in last week’s 38-7 win over Lexington. Pawie Ault led the way on the ground with 124 rushing yards on 16 carries. Quarterback Victor Skoog completed 6-of-12 passes for 149 yards and three touchdowns, while Trystyn Robinson ran for 71 yards, caught three passes for 44 yards and scored three touchdowns. Senior Kaden Riddle leads the defense with 20 tackles. Clear Fork has a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference-high six interceptions and is plus-three in turnover ratio.
Lucas (2-1) at Mapleton (3-0): The Cubs rumbled for 205 yards on the ground while quarterback Andrew Smollen completed 5-of-12 passes for 135 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s 42-14 win at Wynford. Andrew Fanello had a pair of TD receptions and also rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. Graysen Jackson added a rushing TD, while Corbin Toms caught a touchdown pass.
The Mounties, who pushed Lucas in the opening round of the playoffs last fall, unloaded on previously unbeaten Rittman last week. Mapleton scored all of its points in the first half in the 59-19 win. Mapleton is averaging a Firelands Conference-best 42.3 points a game and is off to its best start since going undefeated in the regular season in 1991. The Mounties rushed for 293 yards while limiting Rittman to negative-5 rushing yards. Quarterback and safety Kollin Cline did a little bit of everything for Mapleton, returning an interception 45 yards for a touchdown and taking a kickoff back 80 yards for another score. Kyle Sloter had an interception return for a touchdown.