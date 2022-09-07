Keontez Bradley

Mansfield Senior's Keontez Bradley returns a kickoff during last week's loss to Massillon.

MANSFIELD — It’s gut-check time for the Tygers.

Mansfield Senior encountered its first real adversity of the season last week, falling to Massillon 33-0 on a night when precious little went right offensively or on special teams.

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.

Load comments