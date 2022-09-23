MANSFIELD -- A regional high school football wrap-up from all over north central Ohio. Look to Richland Source for sports results from Richland, Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Marion, and Knox counties.
For feature coverage from this week, check out our sports section.
Defense fuels Mansfield Senior's win over Lexington
Mansfield Senior's impenetrable defense prompted a 41-0 blanking of Lexington in Ohio high school football action on September 23.
The Tygers opened an enormous 27-0 gap over the Minutemen at the intermission.
Senior High struck to a 41-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and fourth quarters.
Ashland roughs up Madison
Ashland's fast beginning disarmed Madison, and it was a tell-tale element in Friday's 49-14 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Ashland a 14-0 lead over Madison.
The Arrows fought to a 35-7 halftime margin at the Rams' expense.
Ashland thundered to a 49-14 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
Clear Fork passes stress test against Ontario
Riding a wave of production, Clear Fork surfed over Ontario 48-28 for an Ohio high school football victory on September 23.
The first quarter gave Bellville Clear Fork a 6-0 lead over Ontario.
The Colts' offense steamrolled in front for a 27-7 lead over the Warriors at halftime.
Ontario fought back in the third quarter to make it 34-21.
The Colts' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 14-7 points differential.
Carey survives scare at Colonel Crawford
Yes, Carey looked relaxed while edging Colonel Crawford, but no autographs please after its 7-3 victory on September 23 in Ohio football action.
The Eagles took a 3-0 lead over the Blue Devils heading to the halftime locker room.
Carey broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 7-3 lead over Colonel Crawford.
Both teams were shutout in the first and fourth quarters.
Galion upsets Shelby
With little to no wiggle room, Galion nosed past Shelby 34-27 during this Ohio football game.
Galion darted in front of Shelby 13-7 to begin the second quarter.
The Tigers opened a modest 27-14 gap over the Whippets at halftime.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.
The Whippets closed the lead with a 13-7 margin in the final quarter.
Crestview roughs up Lucas
Crestview's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Lucas 31-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.
The Cougars registered a 10-0 advantage at halftime over the Cubs.
Crestview pulled to a 17-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Cougars avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-6 stretch over the final quarter.
Wynford wins tense tussle with Bucyrus
Wynford poked just enough holes in Bucyrus' defense to garner a taut, 20-14 victory on September 23 in Ohio football action.
Wynford drew first blood by forging a 7-6 margin over Bucyrus after the first quarter.
The Royals' offense darted in front for a 14-6 lead over the Redmen at halftime.
Bucyrus clawed to within 20-14 through the third quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
Hillsdale designs winning blueprint against Dalton
Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Hillsdale still prevailed 27-12 against Dalton in an Ohio high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Hillsdale a 7-0 lead over Dalton.
The Falcons opened a close 20-6 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.
Dalton rallied in the third quarter by making it 20-12.
The Falcons held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
Fredericktown edges Northmor
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Fredericktown didn't mind, dispatching Northmor 22-15 in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.
The Freddies' offense moved in front for a 2-0 lead over the Golden Knights at the intermission.
Fredericktown moved to a 15-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Golden Knights narrowed the gap 15-7 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.
Danville holds off Loudonville
No quarter was granted as Danville blunted Loudonville's plans 19-7 in Ohio high school football on September 23.
Danville moved in front of Loudonville 6-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Red Birds came from behind to grab the advantage 7-6 at halftime over the Blue Devils.
Danville broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 19-7 lead over Loudonville.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
Huron hammers Willard
Huron offered a model for success with a convincing 66-35 victory over Willard on September 23 in Ohio football.
Western Reserve stifles Mapleton
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Collins Western Reserve followed in snuffing Ashland Mapleton's offense 31-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 23.
Collins Western Reserve opened with a 21-0 advantage over Ashland Mapleton through the first quarter.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second and third quarters, with no one scoring.
The Roughriders held on with a 10-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
Seneca East dispatches Buckeye Central
Playing with a winning hand, Seneca East trumped Buckeye Central 33-15 in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Seneca East jumped in front of Buckeye Central 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Tigers registered a 14-7 advantage at intermission over the Bucks.
Seneca East steamrolled to a 26-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Bucks outpointed the Tigers 8-7 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
Findlay knocks off Fremont Ross
Findlay surfed the tension to ride to a 50-48 win over Fremont Ross on September 23 in Ohio football.
The first quarter gave Findlay a 20-14 lead over Fremont Ross.
The Trojans opened a close 23-14 gap over the Little Giants at the intermission.
Fremont Ross moved ahead of Findlay 34-30 to start the final quarter.
The Trojans fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Little Giants.
Liberty-Benton blanks Van Buren
An electrician would've been needed to get Van Buren on the scoreboard because Liberty-Benton wouldn't allow it in a 45-0 shutout on September 23 in Ohio football action.
Arlington shuts out Arcadia
Defense dominated as Arlington pitched a 49-0 shutout of Arcadia in Ohio high school football on September 23.
Arlington moved in front of Arcadia 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Red Devils registered a 42-0 advantage at halftime over the Redskins.
Arlington struck to a 49-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
Tiffin Columbian dominates Sandusky
Tiffin Columbian broke to an early lead and topped Sandusky 41-6 at Tiffin Columbian High on September 23 in Ohio football action.
Margaretta blankets Tiffin Calvert with swarming defensive effort
Margaretta unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Tiffin Calvert in a 30-0 shutout during this Ohio football game.
Margaretta drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Calvert after the first quarter.
The Polar Bears fought to a 17-0 halftime margin at the Senecas' expense.
Margaretta roared to a 30-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
Mohawk imposes will on Upper Sandusky
Mohawk earned its community's accolades after a 28-7 win over Upper Sandusky on September 23 in Ohio football.
Mohawk darted in front of Upper Sandusky 8-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Warriors fought to a 22-0 intermission margin at the Rams' expense.
Upper Sandusky battled back to make it 28-7 in the third quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
River Valley breezes past Marion Pleasant
Caledonia River Valley dismissed Marion Pleasant by a 64-7 count for an Ohio high school football victory on September 23.
Mount Gilead throttles East Knox
Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Mount Gilead still prevailed 22-6 against East Knox on September 23 in Ohio football action.
Mount Gilead drew first blood by forging an 8-6 margin over East Knox after the first quarter.
The Indians opened a thin 16-6 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Indians, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 6-0 final quarter, too.
Highland holds off Marion Harding
Highland shook off some early rust and roared away from Marion Harding 42-28 in an Ohio high school football matchup.
The start wasn't the problem for Marion Harding, as it began with an 8-0 edge over Highland through the end of the first quarter.
A halftime tie at 21-21 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Highland and Marion Harding were engaged in a thin affair at 28-21 as the final quarter started.
The Fighting Scots held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.
Wapakoneta delivers smashing punch to stump Kenton
Wapakoneta put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Kenton for a 39-8 victory on September 23 in Ohio football action.
The first quarter gave Wapakoneta a 10-8 lead over Kenton.
The Redskins fought to a 25-8 halftime margin at the Wildcats' expense.
Wapakoneta breathed fire to a 39-8 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
Waynesfield-Goshen blanks Ridgemont
A stalwart defense refused to yield as Waynesfield-Goshen shutout Ridgemont 40-0 at Ridgemont High on September 23 in Ohio football action.
Waynesfield-Goshen opened with a 13-0 advantage over Ridgemont through the first quarter.
The Tigers' offense jumped in front for a 34-0 lead over the Golden Gophers at halftime.
Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.
The Tigers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Golden Gophers 6-0 in the last stanza.
Hardin Northern survives close clash with Marion Elgin
Hardin Northern eventually plied victory away from Marion Elgin 41-35 in an Ohio high school football matchup.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with Hardin Northern and Elgin settling for a 13-13 first-quarter knot.
The Polar Bears registered a 20-13 advantage at intermission over the Comets.
Hardin Northern jumped to a 27-19 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Polar Bears enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Comets' 16-14 advantage in the final quarter.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1 minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, sign up for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app today.