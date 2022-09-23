Trevor Vogt

Colonel Crawford’s Trevor Vogt (5) is tackled by Carey’s Landen Kemerley (32) during Friday night's game at H.J. Gary Field in North Robinson. Carey defeated the Eagles 7-3.

 DANIEL MELOGRANA

MANSFIELD -- A regional high school football wrap-up from all over north central Ohio. Look to Richland Source for sports results from Richland, Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Marion, and Knox counties.

For feature coverage from this week, check out our sports section. 

