A regional high school football wrap-up from all over north central Ohio.
Highland holds off Ontario
Highland knocked off Ontario 27-17 in Ohio high school football on September 9.
Highland moved in front of Ontario 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Warriors stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 14-10.
Highland darted to a 20-10 lead heading into the final quarter.
Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 27-17.
Shelby paints near-perfect picture in win over Pleasant
Shelby swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Pleasant 34-6 on September 9 in Ohio football action.
Shelby opened with a 14-6 advantage over Pleasant through the first quarter.
The Whippets registered a 21-6 advantage at intermission over the Spartans.
Shelby steamrolled to a 34-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
Crestview races in front to lap Western Reserve
Crestview rode the wave after a hot start and cruised to a 24-12 win over Western Reserve in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 9.
Crestview jumped in front of Collins Western Reserve 17-6 to begin the second quarter.
Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Roughriders climbed back to within 17-12.
Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.
The Cougars held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
Explosive start sends Willard past Fremont St. Joseph
An early dose of momentum thrust Willard to a 63-7 runaway past Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Fast start keys Mohawk romp over Buckeye Central
Fast and furious, Mohawk took charge from the start to knock back Buckeye Central and eventually earn a 42-12 decision for an Ohio high school football victory on September 9.
Mohawk jumped in front of Buckeye Central 22-6 to begin the second quarter.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second quarter, with no one scoring.
Mohawk thundered to a 34-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Warriors outscored the Bucks 8-6 in the fourth quarter.
New Philadelphia topples Ashland
New Philadelphia poked just enough holes in Ashland's defense to garner a taut, 15-7 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and second quarters, as neither squad scored.
The third quarter gave New Philadelphia a 9-0 lead over Ashland.
The Arrows rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Quakers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
West Holmes explodes past Mansfield Senior
West Holmes' competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Mansfield Senior 37-7 during this Ohio football game.
West Holmes opened with a 10-0 advantage over Mansfield Senior through the first quarter.
The Knights registered a 24-7 advantage at halftime over the Tygers.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.
The Knights hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 13-0 advantage in the frame.
Wooster roughs up Madison
Wooster stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 35-7 win over Madison on September 9 in Ohio football.
Wooster drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Madison after the first quarter.
Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.
Wooster jumped to a 21-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Generals added to their advantage with a 14-7 margin in the closing period.
Colonel Crawford soars over Bucyrus
Bucyrus got no credit and no consideration from Colonel Crawford, which slammed the door 63-12 in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 9.
Colonel Crawford opened with a 28-6 advantage over Bucyrus through the first quarter.
The Eagles' offense struck in front for a 49-12 lead over the Redmen at halftime.
Colonel Crawford charged to a 56-12 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Eagles avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-0 stretch over the final quarter.
Galion hammers Marion Harding
Marion Harding had no answers as Galion compiled a 35-7 victory at Galion on September 9 in Ohio football action.
Galion opened with a 7-0 advantage over Marion Harding through the first quarter.
The Tigers registered a 14-7 advantage at intermission over the Presidents.
Galion moved to a 21-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Tigers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.
Carey blanks Wynford
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Carey followed in snuffing Wynford's offense 42-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 9.
The Blue Devils fought to a 27-0 halftime margin at the Royals' expense.
Carey struck to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and fourth quarters.
Lexington pounds Mount Vernon
Lexington rode the wave after a hot start and cruised to a 30-7 win over Mt. Vernon in an Ohio high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Lexington a 21-0 lead over Mt. Vernon.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second and third quarters, with no one scoring.
The Minutemen hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 9-7 advantage in the frame.
Norwayne pounds Hillsdale
Norwayne, not discouraged by an early deficit, rallied and eventually pulled away from Hillsdale 70-14 on September 9 in Ohio football.
Clear Fork slides past River Valley
Clear Fork survived River Valley in a 44-42 win that had a seat-squirming feel on September 9 in Ohio football action.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 14-14 tie through the first quarter.
The Colts fought to a 24-21 halftime margin at the Vikings' expense.
Clear Fork moved to a 37-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Vikings outpointed the Colts 14-7 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
Danville roughs up Fredericktown
Danville lit up the scoreboard, knocking off Fredericktown 28-7 at Danville High on September 9 in Ohio football action
Tough to find an edge early, Danville and Fredericktown fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.
The Blue Devils fought to a 14-7 intermission margin at the Freddies' expense.
Danville roared to a 28-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
Mogadore collects skin-tight win against Liberty-Benton
Mogadore walked the high-wire before edging Liberty-Benton 33-28 in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Tough to find an edge early, Mogadore and Liberty-Benton fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.
The Wildcats opened a thin 14-7 gap over the Eagles at the intermission.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Mogadore and Liberty-Benton locked in a 21-21 stalemate.
There was no room for doubt as the Wildcats added to their advantage with a 12-7 margin in the closing period.
Toledo Central Catholic mauls Findlay
It would have taken a herculean effort for Findlay to claim this one, and Toledo Central Catholic wouldn't allow that in a 50-17 decision in Ohio high school football on September 9.
Toledo Central Catholic opened with a 13-7 advantage over Findlay through the first quarter.
The Fighting Irish opened a slim 29-17 gap over the Trojans at the intermission.
Toledo Central Catholic steamrolled to a 43-17 lead heading into the final quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Fighting Irish outscored the Trojans 7-0 in the final quarter.
Arlington’s defense bottles up Cory-Rawson
Arlington unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Cory-Rawson in a 35-0 shutout on September 9 in Ohio football.
The first quarter gave Arlington a 21-0 lead over Cory-Rawson.
The Red Devils' offense pulled in front for a 35-0 lead over the Hornets at halftime.
Defense ruled the third and fourth quarters as the Red Devils and the Hornets were both scoreless.
Seneca East earns win over Upper Sandusky
Seneca East walked the high-wire before edging Upper Sandusky 41-34 in Ohio high school football action on September 9.
Upper Sandusky authored a promising start, taking a 13-7 advantage over Seneca East at the end of the first quarter.
The Rams took a 20-14 lead over the Tigers heading to the intermission locker room.
Upper Sandusky enjoyed a 34-27 lead over Seneca East to start the final quarter.
The Tigers rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Rams 14-0 in the last stanza for the victory.
Tiffin Columbian holds off Columbus Bishop Watterson
Quick starts are great in drag racing and for Tiffin Columbian, which used one on Friday to defeat Columbus Bishop Watterson 40-37 in Ohio high school football on September 9.
Tiffin Columbian drew first blood by forging a 20-0 margin over Columbus Bishop Watterson after the first quarter.
The tables turned a bit at halftime when the Eagles got within 33-15.
The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Columbus Bishop Watterson got within 33-30.
The Tornadoes and the Eagles each scored in the fourth quarter.
Gibsonburg pours it on Tiffin Calvert
Gibsonburg played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Tiffin Calvert during a 44-14 beating in Ohio high school football action on September 9.
Celina denies Kenton
Riding a wave of production, Celina surfed over Kenton 27-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 9.
The Bulldogs opened a monstrous 23-0 gap over the Wildcats at halftime.
Kenton responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 27-7.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and fourth quarters.
Marion Elgin cruises past Lima Perry
Marion Elgin played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Lima Perry during a 42-8 beating in an Ohio high school football matchup.