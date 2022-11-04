MANSFIELD -- This regional high school football wrap-up from all over north central Ohio was compiled by Lede Ai, and artificial intelligence tool utilizing data collected by the Scorestream app.
Look to Richland Source for sports results from Richland, Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Marion, and Knox counties.
Mansfield Senior shuts out Defiance
Mansfield Senior played judge, jury and executioner in a 16-0 win over Defiance on November 4 in Ohio football action.
The Tygers took control in the second quarter, outscoring the Bulldogs 14-0.
Mansfield Senior added a safety in the third quarter.
Crestview holds off Patrick Henry
Crestview weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 31-22 victory against Patrick Henry on November 4 in Ohio football action.
Crestview moved in front of Patrick Henry 17-14 to begin the second quarter.
Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.
The Cougars got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-8 edge.
Colonel Crawford clips Carey
Colonel Crawford could finally catch its breath after a close call against Carey in a 21-14 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4.
Colonel Crawford opened with a 7-0 advantage over Carey through the first quarter.
The Eagles registered a 14-7 advantage at intermission over the Blue Devils.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Colonel Crawford and Carey locked in a 14-14 stalemate.
The Eagles held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.
Lucas upsets Lowellville
Lucas endured a shaky start but sped away from Lowellville with a 35-25 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Quick jolt sends Elyria Catholic past Clear Fork
The Rolling Stones weren't part of the show, but Elyria Catholic used the classic band's lyrics, starting up early and not stopping until defeating Bellville Clear Fork 42-14 at Elyria Catholic High on November 4 in Ohio football action.
The first quarter gave Elyria Catholic a 21-0 lead over Bellville Clear Fork.
The Panthers' offense stormed in front for a 28-7 lead over the Colts at halftime.
Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Panthers added to their advantage with a 14-7 margin in the closing period.
Nelsonville-York earns narrow win over Loudonville
Nelsonville-York poked just enough holes in Loudonville's defense to garner a taut, 14-7 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.
Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.
The Buckeyes' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.
Danville holds off Hillsdale in thriller
Few would've guessed the outcome would be in doubt after Danville broke on top, but Hillsdale mounted a comeback before falling 42-41 to Danville on November 4 in Ohio football.
Danville darted in front of Hillsdale 13-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Blue Devils registered a 35-21 advantage at halftime over the Falcons.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Danville and Hillsdale locked in a 35-35 stalemate.
The Blue Devils hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-6 advantage in the frame.
Liberty Center pounds Liberty-Benton
Liberty Center rolled past Liberty-Benton for a comfortable 41-7 victory during this Ohio football game.
The first quarter gave Liberty Center a 7-0 lead over Liberty-Benton.
The Tigers' offense jumped in front for a 27-0 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.
Liberty Center pulled to a 34-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.
Parma Padua nips Tiffin Columbian
Parma Padua finally found a way to top Tiffin Columbian 32-28 for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4.
Tiffin Columbian started on steady ground by forging a 13-6 lead over Padua at the end of the first quarter.
The Bruins kept a 21-13 intermission margin at the Tornadoes' expense.
The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Tiffin Columbian made it 29-22.
The Tornadoes closed the lead with a 6-3 margin in the final quarter.
Columbus Grove holds off Northwestern
Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Columbus Grove still prevailed 34-22 against Northwestern in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4.
Columbus Grove jumped in front of Northwestern 14-3 to begin the second quarter.
The Bulldogs opened a narrow 21-10 gap over the Huskies at the intermission.
Columbus Grove darted to a 28-16 lead heading into the final quarter.
Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 34-22.
Norton hustles past Clyde
Saddled up and ready to go, Norton spurred past Clyde 28-13 at Clyde High on November 4 in Ohio football action.
The Panthers fought to a 14-13 intermission margin at the Fliers' expense.
Norton moved to a 28-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Defense ruled the first and fourth quarters as the Panthers and the Fliers were both scoreless.
Medina scores early, often in win over Wadsworth
Medina grabbed a 49-35 victory at the expense of Wadsworth in Ohio high school football action on November 4.
The first quarter gave Medina a 14-7 lead over Wadsworth.
The Battling Bees fought to a 28-21 halftime margin at the Grizzlies' expense.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Battling Bees, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 14-7 fourth quarter, too.
Cardinal Mooney edges Norwayne
Youngstown Cardinal Mooney swapped jabs before dispatching Creston Norwayne 24-17 on November 4 in Ohio football.
Youngstown Cardinal Mooney opened with a 3-0 advantage over Creston Norwayne through the first quarter.
The Bobcats came from behind to grab the advantage 10-3 at intermission over the Cardinals.
Youngstown Cardinal Mooney broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 17-10 lead over Creston Norwayne.
The Cardinals and the Bobcats each scored in the final quarter.
Medina Highland imposes will on North Olmsted
Medina Highland turned in a thorough domination of North Olmsted 49-7 at Medina Highland High on November 4 in Ohio football action.
The first quarter gave Medina Highland a 14-0 lead over North Olmsted.
The Hornets registered a 28-7 advantage at intermission over the Eagles.
Medina Highland thundered to a 42-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
West Holmes throttles St. Marys Memorial
West Holmes unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off St. Marys Memorial 56-21 Friday in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 14-14 tie through the first quarter.
The Knights fought to a 34-21 halftime margin at the Roughriders' expense.
West Holmes roared to a 49-21 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Knights hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.
Dalton gets defensive in win over Brookfield
Dalton fell behind but never gave in, storming back to dethrone Brookfield during a 26-3 decision on November 4 in Ohio football action.
The start wasn't the problem for Brookfield, as it began with a 3-0 edge over Dalton through the end of the first quarter.
An intermission tie at 3-3 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Dalton darted in front of Brookfield 13-3 to begin the final quarter.
The Bulldogs avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 13-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.
Massillon blanks Canal Winchester
Dominating defense was the calling card of Massillon as it shut out Canal Winchester 34-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Massillon opened with a 6-0 advantage over Canal Winchester through the first quarter.
The Tigers fought to a 20-0 intermission margin at the Indians' expense.
Massillon jumped to a 27-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Tigers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.
Westerville South sneaks past North Canton Hoover
A sigh of relief filled the air in Westerville South's locker room after a trying 27-21 test with North Canton Hoover during this Ohio football game.
North Canton Hoover authored a promising start, taking a 14-7 advantage over Westerville South at the end of the first quarter.
The Wildcats' offense moved in front for a 20-14 lead over the Vikings at halftime.
Westerville South jumped to a 27-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Vikings rallied with a 7-0 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Wildcats prevailed.
Mentor holds off Canton McKinley
Mentor surfed the tension to ride to a 19-14 win over Canton McKinley in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.
Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.
The Cardinals' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 12-7 points differential.
Perry shuts out Fairless
If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Perry proved that in blanking Fairless 35-0 in Ohio high school football action on November 4.
Perry jumped in front of Fairless 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.
Perry jumped to a 28-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Pirates avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.
Akron SVSM holds off Austintown Fitch
Yes, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary looked relaxed while edging Austintown Fitch, but no autographs please after its 21-14 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4.
St. Edward stonewalls Massillon Jackson
An electrician would've been needed to get Massillon Jackson on the scoreboard because St. Edward wouldn't allow it in a 42-0 shutout on November 4 in Ohio football action.
Canton South knocks off Beaver Local
Canton South finally found a way to top Beaver Local 56-48 for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4.
Beaver Local started on steady ground by forging a 14-0 lead over Canton South at the end of the first quarter.
The Beavers took a 21-20 lead over the Wildcats heading to the halftime locker room.
Beaver Local moved ahead by earning a 42-41 advantage over Canton South at the end of the third quarter.
The Wildcats put together a final-quarter comeback coaches describe in conditioning drills, owning a 15-6 edge in the final quarter.
Mogadore earns shard-fought win over Canton Central Catholic
With little to no wiggle room, Mogadore nosed past Canton Central Catholic 19-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Mogadore opened with a 6-0 advantage over Canton Central Catholic through the first quarter.
The Wildcats registered a 12-0 advantage at halftime over the Crusaders.
The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Canton Central Catholic made it 12-7.
Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 19-14.
