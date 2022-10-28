Southern Local was on point from the beginning, forging a smart start to move on top and staying there in a 65-21 victory over South Central in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 28.

Southern Local opened with a 30-8 advantage over South Central through the first quarter.

I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.

