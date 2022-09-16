SHELBY -- Freshman Brayden DeVito's superb season continued on Friday night at Shelby High School.
The Whippets' youthful quarterback tossed three touchdown passes and his teammates got the job done up front in a 33-3 pounding of Marion Harding on Friday night.
DeVito completed 9-of-19 passes for 188 yards and guided Shelby to a running-clock victory.
Shelby broke on top 6-0 in the first quarter as DeVito hit Kamdyn Wheeler for a 52-yard score just 53 seconds into the game. DeVito struck again midway through the period on a 16-yard TD pass to Issaiah Ramsey for a 13-0 advantage.
In the second quarter, Marion Harding's Jordan Hensley drilled a 28-yard field goal to slice the gap to 13-3, but that was the Presidents' only score.
With 1:27 remaining in the half, Skyler Winters dashed in from 12 yards away to push the margin back to 20-3. Casey Lantz added a 30-yard field goal for a 23-3 lead at intermission.
Lantz hit again on a 29-yard field goal early in the third quarter, and moments later DeVito and Ramsey connected for a 25-yard touchdown strike to finish the scoring.
Shelby dominated the line of scrimmage, compiling 109 yards rushing compared to minus-32 for Marion Harding. The Whippets owned a 188-42 edge in passing yards, and a 297-10 margin in total yards. Winters ran for 75 yards to pace Shelby's ground game.
The Whippets improved to 4-1 overall, 2-0 in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference. Marion Harding slips to 0-5, 0-2.
Shelby travels to Galion next week. The Presidents host Highland on Friday night.
