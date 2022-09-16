Rob Mahaney.jpeg

Shelby football coach Rob Mahaney speaks with officials before a game.

SHELBY -- Freshman Brayden DeVito's superb season continued on Friday night at Shelby High School.

The Whippets' youthful quarterback tossed three touchdown passes and his teammates got the job done up front in a 33-3 pounding of Marion Harding on Friday night.

