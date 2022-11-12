MANSFIELD -- A regional high school football wrap-up from all over north central Ohio. Look to Richland Source for sports results from Richland, Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Marion, and Knox counties. For feature coverage from this week, check out our sports section.
Columbia escapes close call with Crestview
Columbia Station Columbia showed its poise to outlast a game Crestview squad for a 12-6 victory in Ohio high school football action on November 12.
The start wasn't the problem for Crestview, as it began with a 6-0 edge over Columbia through the end of the first quarter.
Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Columbia and Crestview locked in a 6-6 stalemate.
The Raiders hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 6-0 advantage in the frame.
Danville survives for narrow win over Lucas
Danville eventually plied victory away from Lucas 27-20 in Ohio high school football on November 12.
Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.
The Cubs took a 10-0 lead over the Blue Devils heading to the halftime locker room.
Lucas enjoyed a 20-0 lead over Danville to start the final quarter.
The Blue Devils rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Cubs 27-0 in the last stanza for the victory.
Van Wert scores early, often in win over West Holmes
Van Wert started fast, and it was a good thing in a 40-35 victory where West Holmes refused to fold in Ohio high school football on November 12.
Van Wert opened with a 14-0 advantage over West Holmes through the first quarter.
The scene changed momentarily in the second quarter when the Knights got within 27-14.
West Holmes clawed to within 34-29 through the third quarter.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.
Kirtland blanks Dalton
No worries, Kirtland's defense took care of business on Saturday, keying a 33-0 shutout of Dalton during this Ohio football game.
The first quarter gave Kirtland a 6-0 lead over Dalton.
The Hornets fought to a 12-0 intermission margin at the Bulldogs' expense.
Kirtland stormed to a 33-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
Jefferson secures victory over Canton South
Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Jefferson prevailed over Canton South 49-35 in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Jefferson drew first blood by forging a 14-7 margin over Canton South after the first quarter.
The Falcons' offense thundered in front for a 28-7 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.
Canton South tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 35-21 in the third quarter.
The Falcons and the Wildcats each scored in the fourth quarter.
Mogadore roughs up Cuyahoga Heights
Mogadore was knocked to the canvas in the first quarter, but landed the knockout blow in a 41-10 win over Cuyahoga Heights at Mogadore High on November 12 in Ohio football action.
Cuyahoga Heights showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 3-0 advantage over Mogadore as the first quarter ended.
The Wildcats' offense breathed fire in front for a 21-3 lead over the Red Wolves at the intermission.
Mogadore stormed to a 34-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Wildcats outscored the Red Wolves 7-0 in the final quarter.
Newark Catholic overwhelms Waterford
Newark Catholic controlled the action to earn an impressive 35-7 win against Waterford at Newark Catholic High on November 12 in Ohio football action.
Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.
The Green Wave opened a narrow 14-0 gap over the Wildcats at halftime.
Newark Catholic struck to a 21-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Green Wave hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 14-7 advantage in the frame.
