Second-half surge sends Holy Name past Mansfield Senior
Parma Heights Holy Name survived Mansfield Senior in a 17-16 win that had a seat-squirming feel in an Ohio high school football matchup.
The start wasn't the problem for Senior High, as the Tygers took a 10-3 lead over Holy Name through the end of the first quarter.
Through the early stages of the affair, the Tygers controlled the pace, taking a 16-3 lead into halftime.
Holy Name broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 17-16 lead over Mansfield.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
Massillon rallies to deny Big Walnut
Massillon overcame a first-quarter deficit to dispatch Big Walnut 42-21 and reach the regional finals of the Ohio High School football playoffs on Friday night at Arlin Field in Mansfield.
The Golden Eagles jumped to a 9-7 first-quarter lead.
But Massillon responded with a dominant defensive performance in the middle two quarters. The Tigers grabbed a 21-9 halftime advantage and remained on top 28-16 heading to the final period.
A 14-6 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter clinched the game for Massillon.
Toledo Central Catholic routs Highland
Toledo Central Catholic's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Medina Highland during a 42-6 blowout in an Ohio high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Toledo Central Catholic a 14-0 lead over Highland.
The Fighting Irish opened an immense 28-0 gap over the Hornets at halftime.
Toledo Central Catholic steamrolled to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Fighting Irish put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Hornets 7-6 in the last stanza.
Parma Padua hammers Norton
Parma Padua’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Norton 35-7 at Norton High on November 11 in Ohio football action.
Olentangy Liberty dispatches Perrysburg
Perrysburg was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Olentangy Liberty prevailed 14-3 on November 11 in Ohio football action.
Olentangy Liberty darted in front of Perrysburg 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Yellow Jackets showed their spirit while rallying to within 7-3 at the intermission.
Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.
The Patriots put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Yellow Jackets 7-0 in the last stanza.
New Albany posts win over Upper Arlington
New Albany pushed past Upper Arlington for a 20-7 win in Ohio high school football action on November 11.
New Albany opened with a 14-7 advantage over Upper Arlington through the first quarter.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.
The Eagles' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 6-0 points differential.
Uniontown Lake holds off Westerville South
Uniontown Lake topped Westerville South 16-7 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory on November 11.
A halftime tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and third quarters.
Conditioning showed as the Blue Streaks outscored the Wildcats 9-0 in the fourth quarter.
