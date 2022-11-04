Loudonville 2022 football team takes the field.jpeg

The Redbirds are shown here taking the field during the season opener at Crestview.

NELSONVILLE -- Loudonville's stout spirit and brilliant defense were on full display, but the Redbirds fell just short of a big upset in a 14-7 loss at Nelsonville-York on Friday night in the second round of the Ohio High School football playoffs.

The seventh-seeded 'Birds (7-5) stunned the hosts early in the first quarter. Stopping Nelsonville-York deep in its own territory on a fourth-down gamble, then capitalizing when Matt Sprang found paydirt from 4 yards out for a 7-0 first-quarter lead.

