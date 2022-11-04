NELSONVILLE -- Loudonville's stout spirit and brilliant defense were on full display, but the Redbirds fell just short of a big upset in a 14-7 loss at Nelsonville-York on Friday night in the second round of the Ohio High School football playoffs.
The seventh-seeded 'Birds (7-5) stunned the hosts early in the first quarter. Stopping Nelsonville-York deep in its own territory on a fourth-down gamble, then capitalizing when Matt Sprang found paydirt from 4 yards out for a 7-0 first-quarter lead.
But the Buckeyes immediately responded, and quarterback Makhi Williams connected with Leighton Loge on a 14-yard TD pass to tie the game at 7-7 late in the first quarter.
It stayed that way through the second and third periods as both teams engaged in a defensive struggle. Loudonville's defense forced three turnovers, two interceptions and a fumble recovery at its own 1 to hang tough. But the offense wasn't able to crack the code.
The Redbirds blocked a 19-yard field goal attempt early in the fourth period, but couldn't capitalize on the other side of the ball.
Nelsonville-York took full advantage of its final possession, when Gavin Richards plunged over from the 1 for the decisive score.
The second-seeded Buckeyes improved to 11-1 and advance into next week's Division VI, Region 23 semifinals against the winner of Saturday's battle between No. 3 seed Bellaire (7-4) and No. 6 seed Worthington Christian (8-3).
