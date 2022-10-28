Hillsdale showed top form to dominate Conotton Valley during a 62-24 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 28.

Hillsdale opened with a 34-0 advantage over Conotton Valley through the first quarter.

I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.

