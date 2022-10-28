Hillsdale showed top form to dominate Conotton Valley during a 62-24 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 28.
Hillsdale opened with a 34-0 advantage over Conotton Valley through the first quarter.
The Falcons' offense pulled in front for a 41-0 lead over the Rockets at the intermission.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.
The Rockets fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Falcons would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
