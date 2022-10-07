MANSFIELD -- Did you miss a score from Friday night?
Here were the results reported to the Richland Source sports desk via a regional high school football wrap-up from all over north central Ohio.
Look to Richland Source for sports results from Richland, Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Marion, and Knox counties. For feature coverage from this week, check out our sports section.
Mansfield Senior dispatches Wooster
Mansfield Senior put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Wooster in a 31-11 decision on October 7 in Ohio football action.
The first quarter gave Senior High a 9-3 lead over Wooster.
The Tygers’ offense moved in front for an 18-3 lead over the Generals at halftime.
Wooster drew within 21-11 in the third quarter.
The Tygers’ train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 10-0 point differential.
Madison blanks Mount Vernon
A stalwart defense refused to yield as Madison shut out Mount Vernon 35-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Madison jumped in front of Mount Vernon 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Rams registered a 21-0 advantage at intermission over the Yellow Jackets.
Madison scored a TD in each of the final two periods to trigger a running clock.
New Philadelphia edges Lexington
New Philadelphia swapped jabs before dispatching Lexington 10-7 in Ohio high school football on October 7.
New Philadelphia drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Lexington after the first quarter.
Lexington showed some mettle by fighting back to a 10-7 count in the third quarter.
Neither squad could muster points in the second and fourth quarters.
Shelby throttles River Valley
Shelby had its hands full but finally brushed off River Valley 37-20 at Shelby High on October 7 in Ohio football action.
Shelby drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over River Valley after the first quarter.
The Whippets registered a 30-7 advantage at halftime over the Vikings.
The dynamic altered in the third quarter as River Valley inched back to a 30-14 deficit.
The Whippets hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 7-6 advantage in the frame.
Crestview pounds Plymouth
Crestview stomped on Plymouth 39-13 on October 7 in Ohio football.
Crestview drew first blood by forging a 12-6 margin over Plymouth after the first quarter.
The Cougars registered a 32-6 advantage at halftime over the Big Red.
Crestview and Plymouth each scored in the third quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
Ontario pushes past Marion Pleasant
Ontario handed Marion Pleasant a tough 31-20 loss in Ohio high school football action on October 7.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.
An intermission tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Pleasant moved ahead by earning a 13-10 advantage over Ontario at the end of the third quarter.
The Warriors pulled off a stirring 21-7 final quarter to trip the Spartans.
Lucas clobbers Linden McKinley
Lucas built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 49-12 win over Columbus Linden McKinley in Ohio high school football action on October 7.
West Holmes torches Ashland
West Holmes stormed to the lead and never relinquished it to score a 63-39 victory over Ashland for an Ohio high school football victory on October 7.
West Holmes opened with a 28-10 advantage over Ashland through the first quarter.
The Knights' offense struck in front for a 35-17 lead over the Arrows at halftime.
West Holmes charged to a 56-24 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Arrows closed the lead with a 15-7 margin in the final quarter.
Colonel Crawford hammers Wynford
Colonel Crawford unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Wynford 49-7 Friday on October 7 in Ohio football.
Colonel Crawford drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Wynford after the first quarter.
The Eagles opened an enormous 35-7 gap over the Royals at halftime.
Colonel Crawford steamrolled to a 49-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
Highland holds off Galion
Highland notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Galion 35-21 in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Highland drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Galion after the first quarter.
The Tigers didn't give up, slicing the gap to 21-14 at the intermission.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Highland and Galion locked in a 21-21 stalemate.
The Fighting Scots put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Tigers 14-0 in the last stanza.
Carey blanks Bucyrus
Carey's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Bucyrus 54-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7.
The first quarter gave Carey a 20-0 lead over Bucyrus.
The Blue Devils registered a 48-0 advantage at intermission over the Redmen.
Carey thundered to a 54-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
Mapleton overcomes early deficit in win over South Central
Mapleton trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 46-27 win over South Central in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7.
South Central showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-8 advantage over Mapleton as the first quarter ended.
The Mounties' offense darted in front for a 30-19 lead over the Trojans at halftime.
Mapleton steamrolled to a 38-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 46-27.
Upper Sandusky roughs up Buckeye Central
The force was strong for Upper Sandusky as it pierced Buckeye Central during Friday's 42-13 thumping during this Ohio football game.
Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.
The Rams' offense breathed fire in front for a 28-7 lead over the Bucks at halftime.
Upper Sandusky jumped to a 35-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Rams got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.
Hillsdale gets defensive against Waynedale
Hillsdale didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Waynedale's attack in a virtuoso 36-0 performance at Hillsdale High on October 7 in Ohio football action.
Hillsdale moved in front of Waynedale 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Falcons fought to a 22-0 intermission margin at the Golden Bears' expense.
Hillsdale thundered to a 36-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
Port Clinton unloads on Willard
It was Port Clinton who struck first and never looked back to dispose of Willard 68-13 in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Mount Gilead overpowers Northmor
Northmor got no credit and no consideration from Mount Gilead, which slammed the door 36-9 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7.
The first quarter gave Mount Gilead a 7-3 lead over Galion Northmor.
The Indians' offense moved in front for a 24-9 lead over the Golden Knights at halftime.
Mount Gilead stormed to a 30-9 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Indians outscored the Golden Knights 6-0 in the final quarter.
Clear Fork shuts out Marion Harding
No worries, Clear Fork's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 35-0 shutout of Marion Harding during this Ohio football game.
Clear Fork opened with a 7-0 advantage over Marion Harding through the first quarter.
The Colts fought to a 28-0 halftime margin at the Presidents' expense.
Clear Fork charged to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
Loudonville drums Cardington-Lincoln
Loudonville dominated from start to finish in an imposing 44-12 win over Cardington-Lincoln in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7.
Loudonville opened with a 14-0 advantage over Cardington-Lincoln through the first quarter.
The Redbirds registered a 28-0 advantage at halftime over the Pirates.
Loudonville thundered to a 41-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Pirates rallied with a 6-3 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Red Birds prevailed.
Fredericktown knocks off East Knox
Fredericktown's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on East Knox during a 31-8 blowout on October 7 in Ohio football action.
The first quarter gave Fredericktown a 6-0 lead over East Knox.
The Freddies fought to a 12-0 halftime margin at the Bulldogs' expense.
East Knox showed its spirit while rallying to within 18-8 in the third quarter.
The Freddies avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 13-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.
Liberty-Benton holds off Pandora-Gilboa
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Liberty-Benton nipped Pandora-Gilboa 28-19 at Liberty-Benton High on October 7 in Ohio football action.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with Findlay Liberty-Benton and Pandora-Gilboa settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
The Eagles opened a close 14-10 gap over the Rockets at halftime.
Liberty-Benton darted to a 21-13 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Eagles' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 7-6 points differential.
Findlay cruises past Oregon Clay
Findlay left no doubt on Friday, controlling Oregon Clay from start to finish for a 35-14 victory at Findlay High on October 7 in Ohio football action.
Findlay jumped in front of Oregon Clay 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.
The Trojans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.
Van Wert pours it on against Kenton
Van Wert gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Kenton 77-20 on October 7 in Ohio football action.
Van Wert roared in front of Kenton 27-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Cougars registered a 61-7 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.
Van Wert charged to a 77-20 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
Tiffin Columbian nips Bellevue
Tiffin Columbian poked just enough holes in Bellevue's defense to garner a taut, 33-28 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on October 7.
Bellevue showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-0 advantage over Tiffin Columbian as the first quarter ended.
The Tornadoes' offense darted in front for a 21-14 lead over the Redmen at the intermission.
Bellevue battled back to make it 27-22 in the third quarter.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.
Tiffin Calvert overwhelms Buckeye Local
Tiffin Calvert's river of points eventually washed away Buckeye Local in a 55-7 cavalcade for an Ohio high school football victory on October 7.
The first quarter gave Tiffin Calvert a 22-7 lead over Buckeye Local.
The Senecas' offense struck in front for a 43-7 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.
Tiffin Calvert jumped to a 55-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
Marion Elgin knocks out Ridgemont
It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Marion Elgin will take its 40-20 victory over Ridgemont in Ohio high school football action on October 7.
Marion Elgin drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Ridgemont after the first quarter.
The Comets opened a tight 14-0 gap over the Golden Gophers at the intermission.
Marion Elgin stormed to a 26-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 40-20.
Arlington cruises past Riverdale
Arlington's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Riverdale 37-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Arlington moved in front of Riverdale 8-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Red Devils opened a colossal 23-7 gap over the Falcons at the intermission.
Arlington steamrolled to a 37-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Falcons narrowed the gap 7-0 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.
For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, sign up for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app today.