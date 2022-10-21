MANSFIELD -- Check out Friday night's regional high school football wrap-up from all over north central Ohio.
Second-half surge sends Mansfield Senior past Madison
An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Mansfield Senior turned out the lights on Madison 37-13 for an Ohio high school football victory on October 21.
Senior High opened with a 7-6 advantage over Madison through the first quarter.
The Tygers registered a 21-13 advantage at intermission over the Rams.
Mansfield Senior dominated the third quarter, outscoring Madison 13-0
The Tygers scored three points in the fourth.
Clear Fork dismantles Highland
Clear Fork stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 42-7 win over Highland in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Clear Fork opened with a 7-0 advantage over Highland through the first quarter.
The Colts fought to a 21-0 intermission margin at the Fighting Scots' expense.
Clear Fork roared to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Colts and the Fighting Scots each scored in the fourth quarter.
Ontario stops Shelby
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Ontario nipped Shelby 35-28 in Ohio high school football action on October 21.
Shelby authored a promising start, taking a 13-7 advantage over Ontario at the end of the first quarter.
The Whippets constructed a bold start that built a 21-14 gap on the Warriors heading into the locker room.
Shelby had cause for optimism when it began the fourth quarter on top of Ontario 28-21.
The Warriors put together a final-quarter comeback coaches describe in conditioning drills, owning a 14-0 edge in the final quarter.
Ashland overcomes early deficit to knock off Lexington
Ashland staggered out of the gate but stormed to the finish line in a 42-28 win over Lexington during this Ohio football game.
Lexington showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-0 advantage over Ashland as the first quarter ended.
The Minutemen took a 28-21 lead over the Arrows heading to the intermission locker room.
Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.
The Minutemen's heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing final quarter, when they were outscored 21-0 by the Arrows.
Crestview sets early tone in win over Mapleton
Crestview scored early and continued the onslaught to prevail in a 47-16 win over Mapleton in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 21.
Colonel Crawford engulfs Buckeye Central
Buckeye Central got no credit and no consideration from Colonel Crawford, which slammed the door 42-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Galion slides past River Valley
Galion surfed the tension to ride to a 56-49 win over River Valley at River Valley High on October 21 in Ohio football action.
Arlington holds off Lucas
Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Arlington chalked up in tripping Lucas 29-21 in an Ohio high school football matchup.
The start wasn't the problem for Lucas, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Arlington through the end of the first quarter.
Through the early stages of the affair, the Cubs controlled the pace, taking a 21-7 lead into intermission.
Arlington broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 29-21 lead over Lucas.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
Early lead sends McComb past Liberty-Benton
A swift early pace pushed McComb past Liberty-Benton Friday 39-16 on October 21 in Ohio football.
The first quarter gave McComb an 18-0 lead over Liberty-Benton.
The scene changed momentarily in the second quarter when the Eagles got within 26-16.
McComb jumped to a 32-16 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Panthers' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.
Ottawa-Glandorf roughs up Kenton
Ottawa-Glandorf knocked off Kenton 38-19 on October 21 in Ohio football action.
The Titans' offense jumped in front for a 28-13 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and third quarters.
The Titans held on with a 10-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
Findlay blanks Lima Senior
A vice-like defensive effort helped Findlay squeeze Lima Senior 32-0 in a shutout performance at Lima Senior High on October 21 in Ohio football action.
Findlay opened with a 9-0 advantage over Lima Senior through the first quarter.
The Trojans registered an 18-0 advantage at halftime over the Spartans.
Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.
The Trojans avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-0 stretch over the final quarter.
Willard overcomes second-half deficit in win over Vermilion
Willard handed Vermilion a tough 26-14 loss in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.
The Crimson Flashes opened a small 13-7 gap over the Sailors at halftime.
Vermilion took the lead 14-13 to start the fourth quarter.
The Crimson Flashes put together a fourth-quarter comeback coaches describe in conditioning drills, owning a 13-0 edge in the fourth quarter.
Tiffin Columbian flexes muscle in shutout of Norwalk
Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Norwalk as it was blanked 41-0 by Tiffin Columbian in Ohio high school football on October 21.
The first quarter gave Tiffin Columbian a 13-0 lead over Norwalk.
The Tornadoes fought to a 41-0 halftime margin at the Truckers' expense.
Both teams were blanked in the third and fourth quarters.
Carey imposes will on Seneca East
Carey showed no mercy to Seneca East, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 56-12 victory in Ohio high school football on October 21.
The first quarter gave Carey a 14-12 lead over Attica Seneca East.
The Blue Devils fought to a 42-12 intermission margin at the Tigers' expense.
Carey pulled to a 56-12 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
Marion Elgin roars past Crestline
Marion Elgin handled Crestline 56-14 in an impressive showing on October 21 in Ohio football.
The first quarter gave Marion Elgin a 7-0 lead over Crestline.
The Comets' offense steamrolled in front for a 36-6 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.
Marion Elgin stormed to a 49-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs managed an 8-7 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.
Mohawk knocks out Bucyrus
Mohawk pushed past Bucyrus for a 26-7 win in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 21.
Mohawk opened with a 6-0 advantage over Bucyrus through the first quarter.
Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.
Mohawk stormed to an 18-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Warriors, who enjoyed the upper hand in an 8-7 final quarter, too.
Upper Sandusky sneaks past Wynford
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Upper Sandusky didn't mind, dispatching Wynford 17-14 in Ohio high school football action on October 21.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with Upper Sandusky and Wynford settling for a 14-14 first-quarter knot.
Both teams were blanked in the second and third quarters.
The Rams put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Royals 3-0 in the last stanza.
Hillsdale pounds Rittman
Hillsdale offered a model for success with a convincing 42-7 victory over Rittman on October 21 in Ohio football action.
Hillsdale opened with a 14-0 advantage over Rittman through the first quarter.
The Falcons opened a lopsided 28-0 gap over the Indians at halftime.
Hillsdale roared to a 35-0 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.
Each team scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter after the result was already decided.
Tiffin Calvert unloads on Kansas Lakota
Kansas Lakota had no answers as Tiffin Calvert compiled a 55-14 victory during this Ohio football game.
Tiffin Calvert opened with a 22-0 advantage over Kansas Lakota through the first quarter.
The Raiders battled back to make it 22-14 at the intermission.
Tiffin Calvert pulled to a 55-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
Loudonville nips Northmor
A sigh of relief filled the air in Loudonville's locker room after a trying 28-21 test with Northmor in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Loudonville jumped in front of Northmor 14-7 to begin the second quarter.
The Red Birds opened a thin 21-14 gap over the Golden Knights at the intermission.
Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.
Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 28-21.
Mount Gilead overwhelms Cardington-Lincoln
Cardington-Lincoln cut in front to start, but Mount Gilead answered the challenge to collect a 44-13 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on October 21.
The start wasn't the problem for Cardington-Lincoln, as it began with a 7-6 edge over Mount Gilead through the end of the first quarter.
The Indians kept a 30-7 intermission margin at the Pirates' expense.
Mount Gilead breathed fire to a 44-13 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
Centerburg thumps Fredericktown
Centerburg's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Fredericktown 49-14 in Ohio high school football on October 21.
Tough to find an edge early, Centerburg and Fredericktown fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.
The Trojans' offense darted in front for a 21-7 lead over the Freddies at the intermission.
Centerburg struck to a 42-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Trojans and the Freddies each scored in the final quarter.
Marion Harding holds off Pleasant
Marion Harding raced in front early and that was crucial in a 30-26 victory over Pleasant in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 21.
Marion Harding drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Pleasant after the first quarter.
The Spartans didn't give up, slicing the gap to 20-7 at the intermission.
Pleasant drew within 20-13 in the third quarter.
The Presidents' advantage was wide enough to weather the Spartans' 13-10 margin in the final quarter.
Upper Scioto Valley dispatches Ridgemont
Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Upper Scioto Valley's performance in a 46-24 destruction of Ridgemont on October 21 in Ohio football action.
Upper Scioto Valley thundered in front of Ridgemont 32-16 to begin the second quarter.
Upper Scioto Valley struck to a 46-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.
