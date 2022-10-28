MANSFIELD -- Friday night's opening of the Ohio high school football playoffs saw teams in action from all over north central Ohio.
Clear Fork wallops Upper Sandusky
Clear Fork unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Upper Sandusky 56-26 Friday in an Ohio high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Clear Fork a 7-6 lead over Upper Sandusky.
The Colts' offense moved in front for a 28-13 lead over the Rams at halftime.
Clear Fork jumped to a 42-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Colts held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
Mansfield Senior blanks Ontario
Mansfield Senior played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 38-0 verdict over Ontario in an Ohio high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Mansfield a 21-0 lead over Ontario.
The Tygers fought to a 31-0 halftime margin at the Warriors' expense.
Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Tygers, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 final quarter, too.
Strong second half sends Lucas past Toronto
Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Lucas chalked up in tripping Toronto 35-26 on October 28 in Ohio football.
The start wasn't the problem for Toronto, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Lucas through the end of the first quarter.
A halftime tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Lucas took control in the third quarter with a 28-14 advantage over Toronto.
The Red Knights tried to respond in the fourth quarter with a 12-7 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.
West Holmes overwhelms Shelby
West Holmes scored early and continued the onslaught to prevail in a 49-7 win over Shelby at West Holmes High on October 28 in Ohio football action.
The first quarter gave West Holmes a 21-0 lead over Shelby.
The Knights opened a huge 49-0 gap over the Whippets at the intermission.
The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Shelby got within 49-7.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
Loudonville darts by Rock Hill
Loudonville recorded a big victory over Rock Hill 40-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 28.
Loudonville opened with a 7-0 advantage over Rock Hill through the first quarter.
The Redbirds fought to a 21-7 halftime margin at the Redmen's expense.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Redbirds added to their advantage with a 19-0 margin in the closing period.
Crestview defense bottles up Wayne Trace
Crestview sent Wayne Trace home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 38-0 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Crestview drew first blood by forging a 10-0 margin over Wayne Trace after the first quarter.
The Cougars registered a 17-0 advantage at intermission over the Raiders.
Crestview pulled to a 31-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Cougars, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 fourth quarter, too.
Columbia overcomes slow start in win over Mapleton
Columbia Station Columbia fell behind but rebounded in the first quarter of a 42-22 win over Mapleton in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 28.
Mapleton authored a promising start, taking an 8-0 advantage over Columbia at the end of the first quarter.
The Raiders kept a 21-8 intermission margin at the Mounties' expense.
Columbia and Mapleton each scored in the third quarter.
The Raiders put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Mounties 7-0 in the last stanza.
Toledo Central Catholic unloads on Ashland
It would have taken a herculean effort for Ashland to claim this one, and Toledo Central Catholic wouldn't allow that in a 69-7 decision on October 28 in Ohio football action.
Toledo Central Catholic roared in front of Ashland 28-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Fighting Irish fought to a 49-7 halftime margin at the Arrows' expense.
Toledo Central Catholic thundered to a 69-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
Hillsdale dominates Conotton Valley
Speedy Gonzales wasn't as quick to start as Hillsdale, which shifted into high gear in a hurry to take control of Conotton Valley 62-24 for an Ohio high school football victory on October 28.
Hillsdale drew first blood by forging a 34-0 margin over Conotton Valley after the first quarter.
The Falcons registered a 41-0 advantage at intermission over the Rockets.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.
The Rockets tried to respond in the fourth quarter with a 24-21 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.
Worthington Christian dominates Mount Gilead
Worthington Christian broke to an early lead and topped Mount Gilead 55-20 at Worthington Christian High on October 28 in Ohio football action.
Pemberville Eastwood pounds Fredericktown
Pemberville Eastwood built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 49-7 win over Fredericktown in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Eastwood opened with a 14-7 advantage over Fredericktown through the first quarter.
The Eagles fought to a 28-7 intermission margin at the Freddies' expense.
Eastwood struck to a 49-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
Defiance Tinora hammers Highland
Defiance Tinora lit up the scoreboard on October 28 to propel past Highland for a 37-7 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on October 28
Tinora drew first blood by forging a 13-0 margin over Highland after the first quarter.
The Rams opened a huge 23-0 gap over the Fighting Scots at the intermission.
Tinora thundered to a 30-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Rams and the Fighting Scots each scored in the fourth quarter.
Liberty-Benton roughs up Archbold
Liberty-Benton rode the wave after a hot start and cruised to a 63-35 win over Archbold at Archbold High on October 28 in Ohio football action.
The first quarter gave Liberty-Benton a 21-7 lead over Archbold.
The Eagles opened a giant 42-21 gap over the Blue Streaks at the intermission.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.
The Eagles held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.
Perrysburg holds off Findlay
Mighty close, mighty fine, Perrysburg wore a victory shine after clipping Findlay 17-14 on October 28 in Ohio football.
Perrysburg darted in front of Findlay 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Trojans climbed back to within 10-7.
Perrysburg darted to a 17-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Trojans tried to respond in the final quarter with a 7-0 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.
Delphos St. John’s staggers Arlington
Delphos St. John's' overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Arlington 55-24 in Ohio high school football action on October 28.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.
The Blue Jays' offense moved in front for a 21-10 lead over the Red Devils at the intermission.
St. John's roared to a 41-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Blue Jays, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 14-7 final quarter, too.
Lima Central Catholic dispatches Tiffin Calvert
Lima Central Catholic scored early and often to roll over Tiffin Calvert 41-14 during this Ohio football game.
The first quarter gave Lima Central Catholic a 20-0 lead over Tiffin Calvert.
The Thunderbirds' offense pulled in front for a 34-0 lead over the Senecas at halftime.
Lima Central Catholic pulled to a 41-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Senecas tried to respond in the final quarter with an 8-0 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.
Sandusky Perkins roughs up River Valley
Impressive was a ready adjective for Sandusky Perkins' 65-14 throttling of River Valley in Ohio high school football action on October 28.
Tiffin Columbian rolls past Rocky River
Speedy Gonzales wasn't as quick to start as Tiffin Columbian, which shifted into high gear in a hurry to take control of Rocky River 41-7 during this Ohio football game.
The first quarter gave Tiffin Columbian a 21-0 lead over Rocky River.
The Tornadoes opened a massive 34-0 gap over the Pirates at halftime.
Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 41-7.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
