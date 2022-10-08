Shelby celebration.JPG

Shelby players celebrate a touchdown against River Valley on Friday night.

SHELBY -- A fast start and a fresh frosh powered Shelby to a convincing win over River Valley on Friday night in a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference clash.

The Whippets unleashed freshman quarterback Brayden DeVito, who threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score to power his team to a 37-20 victory.

GALLERY: Shelby 37, River Valley 20

1 of 80