An electrician would've been needed to get Wayne Trace on the scoreboard because Crestview wouldn't allow it in a 38-0 shutout in Ohio high school football on October 28.

Crestview opened with a 10-0 advantage over Wayne Trace through the first quarter.

Tags

I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.

Load comments