An electrician would've been needed to get Wayne Trace on the scoreboard because Crestview wouldn't allow it in a 38-0 shutout in Ohio high school football on October 28.
Crestview opened with a 10-0 advantage over Wayne Trace through the first quarter.
The Cougars opened a giant 17-0 gap over the Raiders at the intermission.
Crestview steamrolled to a 31-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Cougars, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 fourth quarter, too.
