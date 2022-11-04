Colonel Crawford huddle.JPG

The Colonel Crawford Eagles huddle along the sideline during a game earlier this season at East Knox.

CAREY -- The Colonel Crawford football team felt like it let a very winnable game get away from it earlier this season. On Friday night, the Eagles took care of that snafu by shocking defending state-champion Carey 21-14.

The victory ends the Blue Devils' 26-game winning streak. The eighth-seeded Eagles (10-2) were close to stopping that streak earlier this season, but dropped a tough, 7-3 verdict to the Blue Devils on Sept. 23.

