CAREY -- The Colonel Crawford football team felt like it let a very winnable game get away from it earlier this season. On Friday night, the Eagles took care of that snafu by shocking defending state-champion Carey 21-14.
The victory ends the Blue Devils' 26-game winning streak. The eighth-seeded Eagles (10-2) were close to stopping that streak earlier this season, but dropped a tough, 7-3 verdict to the Blue Devils on Sept. 23.
This time C.C. never trailed, while staving off repeated rallies from the top seed to advance to next week's Division VI, Region 22 semifinal.
Colonel Crawford took a 7-0 first-quarter lead when quarterback Kamryn Lohr ripped off a 45-yard touchdown dash.
In the second period, the Carey defense hit Lohr while he was attempting a pass. Gage Summit scooped up the ensuing fumble and raced 64 yards for a TD to tie the contest.
The Eagles answered back when Lohr tossed a 13-yard scoring pass to Trevor Vogt for a 14-7 halftime lead.
Again the Blue Devils responded with junior Austin Niederkohr scoring on a 5-yard scamper in the third period to knot the game at 14-14.
Finally, Micah Thomas capped a 54-yard drive via a 2-yard touchdown blast with 3:42 remaining in the game for the winning points.
The C.C. defense turned Carey away at the Eagles' 13 with 23 seconds remaining to seal it.
Lohr enjoyed an outstanding game, completing 11-of-14 passes for 179 yards and a TD. He also ran for 60 yards and a score. Matt Clinard caught five passes for 97 yards and added 51 yards rushing.
The Eagles enjoyed a statistical edge in first downs (16-12), passing yards (179-62) and total yards (311-220). Carey piled up a 158-132 edge in rushing yards. C.C. suffered two turnovers, while the Blue Devils had one.
Carey bows out of the playoffs with an 11-1 record.
Colonel Crawford will play No. 5-seed Columbus Grove (10-2) next week. The Bulldogs upset fourth-seeded Northwestern 34-22 on Friday night.
