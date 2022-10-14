A regional high school football wrap-up from all over north central Ohio. Look to Richland Source for sports results from Richland, Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Marion, and Knox counties. For feature coverage from this week, check out our sports section.
Mansfield Senior blanks Mount Vernon
A suffocating defense helped Mansfield Senior handle Mount Vernon 35-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.
The Tygers registered a 14-0 advantage at halftime over the Yellow Jackets.
Mansfield Senior charged to a 21-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Tygers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Yellow Jackets 14-0 in the last stanza.
Lexington knocks off Madison
Lexington put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Madison in a 28-10 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14.
Madison moved on top of Lexington 3-0 early, but the Minutemen responded with two touchdowns in the second quarter for a 14-3 halftime bulge.
Defense ruled the third quarter as both teams were both scoreless.
The Minutemen avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-7 stretch over the fourth quarter.
Clear Fork pounds Shelby
Clear Fork delivered all the smoke to disorient Shelby and flew away with a 61-19 win in Ohio high school football action on October 14.
The first quarter gave Clear Fork a 13-6 lead over Shelby.
The Colts registered a 34-12 advantage at intermission over the Whippets.
Clear Fork jumped to a 54-19 lead heading into the final quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Colts outscored the Whippets 7-0 in the final quarter.
Ontario throttles Marion Harding
Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Ontario broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 38-6 explosion on Marion Harding on October 14 in Ohio football action.
Ontario drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over Marion Harding after the first quarter.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second quarter.
Ontario breathed fire to a 38-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Presidents fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Warriors would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
Fort Loramie dispatches Lucas
Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Fort Loramie prevailed over Lucas 34-17 in Ohio high school football on October 14.
Fort Loramie drew first blood by forging a 13-7 margin over Lucas after the first quarter.
The Redskins' offense darted in front for a 20-14 lead over the Cubs at halftime.
Lucas trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 20-17.
The Redskins hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 14-0 advantage in the frame.
Northwestern holds off Hillsdale
Northwestern derailed Hillsdale's hopes after a 17-12 verdict in Ohio high school football action on October 14.
The first quarter gave Northwestern a 7-0 lead over Hillsdale.
The Huskies registered a 14-0 advantage at halftime over the Falcons.
Momentum turned in the third quarter as Hillsdale climbed back to within 17-6.
The Falcons outpointed the Huskies 6-0 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
Toledo St. John's stops Findlay
When the clock started ticking, so did Toledo St. John's, putting together a big early burst that keyed an 18-10 win against Findlay on October 14 in Ohio football action.
The first quarter gave Toledo St. John's a 12-0 lead over Findlay.
The Titans' offense jumped in front for an 18-3 lead over the Trojans at the intermission.
The roles reversed in the third quarter as Findlay fought to within 18-10.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
Arlington's fast start dooms Van Buren
Arlington tested the scoreboard lights while lighting up Van Buren 35-10 for an Ohio high school football victory on October 14.
Arlington drew first blood by forging a 13-3 margin over Van Buren after the first quarter.
The Red Devils opened an enormous 35-3 gap over the Black Knights at halftime.
Van Buren drew within 35-10 in the third quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
Liberty-Benton hammers Arcadia
Findlay Liberty-Benton's defense throttled Arcadia, resulting in a 70-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Oak Harbor roughs up Willard
Oak Harbor left no doubt on Friday, controlling Willard from start to finish for a 63-7 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.
The Rockets opened a lopsided 28-7 gap over the Crimson Flashes at halftime.
Oak Harbor jumped to a 56-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Rockets put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Crimson Flashes 7-0 in the last stanza.
Mapleton overpowers Monroeville
Mapleton zipped to a quick start to key a 53-29 win over Monroeville in Ohio high school football on October 14.
Mapleton opened with a 22-7 advantage over Monroeville through the first quarter.
The Mounties registered a 38-14 advantage at halftime over the Eagles.
Monroeville didn't give up, slicing the gap to 38-22 in the third quarter.
The Mounties' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 15-7 points differential.
Sandusky Perkins knocks off Tiffin Columbian
Sandusky Perkins stepped on the gas in the first quarter of a 31-14 win over Tiffin Columbian on October 14 in Ohio football.
Tiffin Columbian started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Sandusky Perkins at the end of the first quarter.
The Pirates' offense jumped in front for a 14-7 lead over the Tornadoes at the intermission.
Sandusky Perkins jumped to a 24-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.
Bucyrus holds off Buckeye Central
Bucyrus walked the high-wire before edging New Washington Buckeye Central 37-34 at New Washington Buckeye Central High on October 14 in Ohio football action.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.
The Redmen fought to a 21-20 intermission margin at the Bucks' expense.
Buckeye Central moved ahead of Bucyrus 27-24 to start the final quarter.
The final quarter was decisive for the Redmen, as they climbed out of a hole with a 37-34 scoring margin.
Seneca East edges Wynford
Fan stress was at an all-time high as Seneca East did just enough to beat Wynford 32-31 during this Ohio football game.
Seneca East opened with a 12-6 advantage over Wynford through the first quarter.
The Royals came from behind to grab the advantage 19-18 at halftime over the Tigers.
Seneca East broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 26-19 lead over Wynford.
The Tigers chalked up this decision in spite of the Royals' spirited final-quarter performance.
Galion rolls over Marion Pleasant
Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Galion broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 44-21 explosion on Marion Pleasant in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14.
The first quarter gave Galion a 14-7 lead over Marion Pleasant.
The Tigers registered a 28-14 advantage at halftime over the Spartans.
Galion pulled to a 35-14 lead heading into the final quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Tigers outscored the Spartans 9-7 in the fourth quarter.
Ashland sneaks past Wooster
The cardiac kids of Ashland unleashed every advantage to outlast Wooster 26-21 for an Ohio high school football victory on October 14.
Tough to find an edge early, Ashland and Wooster fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.
The Arrows fought to a 20-7 intermission margin at the Generals' expense.
Wooster responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 20-14.
The Generals rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Arrows skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
Hopewell-Loudon earns stressful win over Tiffin Calvert
Hopewell-Loudon finally found a way to top Tiffin Calvert 21-18 at Tiffin Calvert High on October 14 in Ohio football action.
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon jumped in front of Tiffin Calvert 8-6 to begin the second quarter.
The Chieftains fought to a 15-6 halftime margin at the Senecas' expense.
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon and Tiffin Calvert each scored in the third quarter.
The Chieftains maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 6-0 in the final quarter.
Loudonville shoots past East Knox
Loudonville rode the wave after a hot start and cruised to a 49-8 win over East Knox in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14.
Danville holds off Mount Gilead
Danville turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 19-8 win over Mount Gilead in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14.
Danville drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Mount Gilead after the first quarter.
The Blue Devils opened a monstrous 19-0 gap over the Indians at the intermission.
Momentum turned in the third quarter as Mount Gilead climbed back to within 19-8.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
Carey knocks off Upper Sandusky
Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Carey passed in a 20-14 victory at Upper Sandusky's expense in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Carey drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Upper Sandusky after the first quarter.
The Rams battled back to make it 12-7 at halftime.
Upper Sandusky battled back to make it 18-14 in the third quarter.
The Blue Devils held on with a 2-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
Highland thumps River Valley
Highland recorded a big victory over River Valley 42-21 during this Ohio football game.
Highland jumped in front of River Valley 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Fighting Scots' offense thundered in front for a 35-7 lead over the Vikings at halftime.
Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.
The Vikings outpointed the Fighting Scots 14-7 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
Fredericktown outlasts Cardington-Lincoln
Playing with a winning hand, Fredericktown trumped Cardington-Lincoln 44-28 in Ohio high school football on October 14.
Fredericktown opened with a 14-0 advantage over Cardington-Lincoln through the first quarter.
The Pirates drew within 23-12 at halftime.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.
The Freddies hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 21-16 advantage in the frame.
Lima Shawnee gives Kenton the business
Lima Shawnee turned in a thorough domination of Kenton 35-13 at Lima Shawnee High on October 14 in Ohio football action.
The Indians opened a small 14-0 gap over the Wildcats at halftime.
Lima Shawnee jumped to a 35-13 lead heading into the final quarter.
Defense ruled the first and fourth quarters as the Indians and the Wildcats were both scoreless.
Upper Scioto Valley eclipses Marion Elgin
Upper Scioto Valley fell behind in the first quarter before coming to life for a 34-14 win over Marion Elgin in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Marion Elgin started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over Upper Scioto Valley at the end of the first quarter.
The Comets took a 14-8 lead over the Rams heading to the halftime locker room.
Upper Scioto Valley broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 16-14 lead over Marion Elgin.
The Rams held on with an 18-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
Hardin Northern earns solid win over Ridgemont
Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Hardin Northern prevailed over Ridgemont 35-20 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14.
Hardin Northern moved in front of Ridgemont 14-6 to begin the second quarter.
Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.
Ridgemont showed some mettle by fighting back to a 21-14 count in the third quarter.
The Polar Bears put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Golden Gophers 14-6 in the last stanza.
