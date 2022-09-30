A regional high school football wrap-up from all over north central Ohio. Look to Richland Source for sports results from Richland, Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Marion, and Knox counties. For feature coverage from this week, check out our sports section.
Mansfield Senior holds off Ashland
Mansfield Senior poked just enough holes in Ashland's defense to garner a taut, 27-20 victory on September 30 in Ohio football.
Both teams were blanked in the first quarter.
The Tygers' offense jumped in front for a 10-7 lead over the Arrows at halftime.
Mansfield Senior darted to a 24-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Arrows closed the lead with a 7-3 margin in the fourth quarter.
New Philadelphia blanks Madison
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when New Philadelphia bottled Madison 21-0 in Ohio high school football on September 30.
New Philadelphia opened with a 14-0 advantage over Madison through the first quarter.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.
The Quakers held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.
Crestview roughs up South Central
Crestview showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering South Central 37-7 during this Ohio football game.
Crestview drew first blood by forging a 14-7 margin over South Central after the first quarter.
The Cougars opened an immense 23-7 gap over the Trojans at halftime.
Crestview thundered to a 31-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Cougars got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.
Highland throttles Shelby
It would have taken a herculean effort for Shelby to claim this one, and Highland wouldn't allow that in a 44-20 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 30.
The first quarter gave Highland a 7-0 lead over Shelby.
The Fighting Scots registered a 17-6 advantage at intermission over the Whippets.
Highland jumped to a 34-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Fighting Scots, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 10-0 final quarter, too.
Wynford tops Buckeye Central
Wynford trucked Buckeye Central on the road to a 35-15 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 30.
Both teams were blanked in the first quarter.
The Royals opened a tight 20-9 gap over the Bucks at the intermission.
Wynford breathed fire to a 35-9 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Royals maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 6-0 in the final quarter.
Seneca East roughs up Bucyrus
Seneca East offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Bucyrus during this 38-17 victory on September 30 in Ohio football.
Seneca East drew first blood by forging a 12-0 margin over Bucyrus after the first quarter.
The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Redmen fought to 18-7.
Seneca East steamrolled to a 26-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Tigers, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 12-7 fourth quarter, too.
McComb clips Arlington in tight tilt
McComb showed its poise to outlast a game Arlington squad for a 27-20 victory on September 30 in Ohio football.
Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.
The Panthers opened a tight 13-7 gap over the Red Devils at the intermission.
McComb darted to a 19-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Red Devils narrowed the gap 13-8 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.
Findlay turns out lights on Toledo St. Francis
Findlay dominated from start to finish in an imposing 48-17 win over Toledo St. Francis for an Ohio high school football victory on September 30.
Findlay drew first blood by forging a 14-3 margin over Toledo St. Francis after the first quarter.
The Trojans' offense jumped in front for a 28-3 lead over the Knights at the intermission.
Findlay stormed to a 34-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.
Liberty-Benton pounds Riverdale
Liberty-Benton's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 49-14 win over Riverdale in Ohio high school football action on September 30.
Lima Central Catholic nets nifty victory over Lucas
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Lima Central Catholic defeated Lucas 26-23 in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Lucas showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Lima Central Catholic as the first quarter ended.
The Thunderbirds kept a 14-10 halftime margin at the Cubs' expense.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Lima Central Catholic and Lucas locked in a 17-17 stalemate.
The Thunderbirds' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 9-6 points differential.
Edison holds off Willard
Edison fans held their breath in an uneasy 56-49 victory over Willard in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Willard showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 21-7 advantage over Edison as the first quarter ended.
The Crimson Flashes took a 35-28 lead over the Chargers heading to the intermission locker room.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Edison and Willard locked in a 42-42 stalemate.
The Chargers put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Crimson Flashes 14-7 in the last stanza.
Tiffin Columbian rolls over Clyde
Tiffin Columbian turned the tables on Clyde with a spirited rally to record a 35-7 win on September 30 in Ohio football action.
Vice-grip defense fuels Carey's win over Mohawk
If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Carey proved that in blanking Mohawk 48-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Carey a 7-0 lead over Mohawk.
The Blue Devils fought to a 28-0 halftime margin at the Warriors' expense.
Carey roared to a 41-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Blue Devils' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.
Upper Sandusky outlasts Colonel Crawford in OT
A few extra minutes on the clock is exactly what Upper Sandusky needed to top Colonel Crawford in a 30-29 at Colonel Crawford High on September 30 in Ohio football action.
Colonel Crawford started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Upper Sandusky at the end of the first quarter.
The Eagles got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 15-0 margin over the Rams at halftime.
Colonel Crawford had a 15-7 edge on Upper Sandusky at the beginning of the final quarter.
Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Rams and the Eagles locked in a 22-22 stalemate.
There was no room for doubt as Upper Sandusky added to its advantage with an 8-7 margin in the closing period.
West Holmes cruises past Lexington
It would have taken a herculean effort for Lexington to claim this one, and West Holmes wouldn't allow that in a 48-14 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup.
West Holmes opened with a 14-7 advantage over Lexington through the first quarter.
The Knights fought to a 34-7 halftime margin at the Minutemen's expense.
West Holmes struck to a 48-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
Hillsdale nips Smithville in OT
Overtime was required before Hillsdale clipped Smithville 28-21 in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 30.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with Hillsdale and Smithville settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
An intermission tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Hillsdale moved in front of Smithville 21-14 to begin the fourth quarter.
Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Falcons and the Smithies locked in a 21-21 stalemate.
The clock was the only thing that stopped Hillsdale, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 first overtime period.
Tiffin Calvert pounds Berne Union
Tiffin Calvert earned its community's accolades after a 40-7 win over Berne Union in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 30.
Tiffin Calvert drew first blood by forging a 34-0 margin over Berne Union after the first quarter.
Berne Union tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 40-7 in the third quarter.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and fourth quarters.
Clear Fork wallops Marion Pleasant
Clear Fork's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Marion Pleasant 56-21 for an Ohio high school football victory on September 30.
Clear Fork drew first blood by forging a 28-14 margin over Marion Pleasant after the first quarter.
Defense ruled the second quarter as the Colts and the Spartans were both scoreless.
Clear Fork thundered to a 49-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Colts put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Spartans 7-0 in the last stanza.
Loudonville survives for narrow win over Fredericktown
A sigh of relief filled the air in Loudonville's locker room after a trying 38-35 test with Fredericktown on September 30 in Ohio football action.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 21-21 duel in the first quarter.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second quarter.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Loudonville and Fredericktown locked in a 28-28 stalemate.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Red Birds, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 10-7 fourth quarter, too.
Centerburg holds off Mount Gilead
Centerburg rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 28-14 win over Mount Gilead during this Ohio football game.
The first quarter gave Centerburg a 21-6 lead over Mount Gilead.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.
Mount Gilead rallied in the third quarter by making it 21-14.
Conditioning showed as the Trojans outscored the Indians 7-0 in the fourth quarter.
River Valley dominates Marion Harding
River Valley scored early and often to roll over Marion Harding 48-11 at River Valley High on September 30 in Ohio football action.
River Valley jumped in front of Marion Harding 14-8 to begin the second quarter.
The Vikings registered a 28-8 advantage at intermission over the Presidents.
River Valley stormed to a 48-11 lead heading into the final quarter.
St. Marys blanks Kenton
St. Marys' impenetrable defense prompted a 55-0 blanking of Kenton in Ohio high school football on September 30.
St. Marys opened with a 28-0 advantage over Kenton through the first quarter.
The Roughriders fought to a 48-0 halftime margin at the Wildcats' expense.
St. Marys stormed to a 55-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
