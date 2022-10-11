Line play.JPG

Mansfield Senior topped Lexington last weekend to clinch a postseason spot, but the Minutemen are still in contention for the playoffs, too.

COLUMBUS -- A number of Mansfield-area teams are eying the Ohio High School football computer rankings.

Undefeated Crestview has already clinched a playoff spot, so has Mansfield Senior, Clear Fork, Colonel Crawford, Mount Gilead and Hillsdale. But they figure to have a lot of company.

