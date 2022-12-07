Ricky Mills

Mansfield Senior's Ricky Mills (32), Mekhi Bradley (25), Leo Hess (44) and Ahmaad Thomas (52) team up to stop an Ontario ball carrier during a 38-0 win at Arlin Field.

COLUMBUS -- Three Mansfield Senior players were first-team All-Ohio selections, and three more were also honored, when the Division III all-state football team was announced on Wednesday afternoon by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

All three first-team Tygers were on the defensive side of the ball. Defensive lineman Ricky Mills, a 5-foot-11, 220-pound senior; Senior linebacker Mekhi Bradley, a 6-0, 240-pounder, and junior defensive back Amarr Davis, a 6-0, 175-pound two-way standout were all listed with the top squad.

