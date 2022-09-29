Nate Whitcomb plows through the Tygers

Madison running back Nate Whitcomb plows through the Mansfield Senior defense during the 1992 game at Ram Field.

 Courtesy of the Madison High School yearbook

MADISON TOWNSHIP -- The 1992 Madison football team knew it was going to be good. The players knew it. The coaches knew it. The community knew it.

Dana Woodring mug

Madison football coach Dana Woodring.
Larry Phillips mug shot

Larry Phillips, Source Media Properties Managing Editor
Rob Whitfield mug

Rob Whitfield
Steve Hill

Madison defensive coordinator Steve Hill called signals for a unit that became known for its goal-line stands in 1992.

Tags

I've lived in Richland Co. since 1990, married here, our children were born here. This is home. I have two books published on a passion topic, Ohio high school football. Others: Buckeyes, Cavs, Bengals, Reds, History, Disney.

Load comments