featured Finnegan paces Whippets to B-Dry boys cross country title By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter Curt Conrad Author twitter Author email Aug 22, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The boys pack breaks from the start at Monday's B-Dry Boys Invitational Cross Country Championship at Madison High School. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MADISON TOWNSHIP -- The cross country season has just begun, but Shelby's Huck Finnegan is already playing the long game.The senior standout won his third straight Richland County B-Dry Boys Cross Country Invitational championship amid cloudy skies on Monday afternoon at Madison High School. Curt Conrad Finnegan won in 17 minutes 31.2 seconds to help Shelby take home the team title with a score of 24.“I know I’m fit. I just kind of wanted to win it,” Finnegan said. “We’ll definitely cut down time here in the next few races.”Finnegan started slowly before making his move to the front of the pack. He took control after about a mile and methodically pulled away from the rest of the field.Lexington’s Joey Aquino was second in 17:53.0. Shelby's Luke Dininger (17:59.5) was third.Shelby’s top five runners all finished in the top nine.“I think we’re definitely fit,” Finnegan said.Lexington was second with a team score of 36. Crestview (103) was third, followed by Clear Fork (108) and Madison (111).Cooper Brockway paced Crestview, finishing in 18:30.5. Wyatt Rivers (20:07.8) led the way for Madison, while Ben Wallis (22:09.5) was the top finisher for Clear Fork. Tags Finnegan Crestview Lexington Sport Brockway Madison Fork Township Cross Country B-dry Boys Invitational Championship