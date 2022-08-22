B-Dry boys start.jpeg

The boys pack breaks from the start at Monday's B-Dry Boys Invitational Cross Country Championship at Madison High School.

MADISON TOWNSHIP -- The cross country season has just begun, but Shelby's Huck Finnegan is already playing the long game.

The senior standout won his third straight Richland County B-Dry Boys Cross Country Invitational championship amid cloudy skies on Monday afternoon at Madison High School.

GALLERY: B-Dry Boys Cross Country Invitational

1 of 25

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.

Load comments