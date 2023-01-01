Egbuka in open field vs. Georgia.jpg

Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka turns upfield against the Georgia defense at the Peach Bowl.

First of all, no one is allowed to blame a college kicker for missing a 50-yard field goal at the end of a game. If that's your trump card, you had a lousy hand.

Noah Ruggles, this is not your fault.

Georgia beat Ohio State 42-41 on Saturday night in the Peach Bowl to advance to college football's national title game. (Photos courtesy of The Ohio State University)

Larry Phillips mug shot

Richland Source managing editor Larry Phillips has led the Source newsrooms since 2016. He has followed the OSU football team his entire life.

I've lived in Richland Co. since 1990, married here, our children were born here. This is home. I have two books published on a passion topic, Ohio high school football. Others: Buckeyes, Cavs, Bengals, Reds, History, Disney.

