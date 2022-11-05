Cecelia Chase

Colonel Crawford's Cecelia Chase sprints toward the finish line during the Division III girls race at Saturday's cross country state championships at Fortress Obetz.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

OBETZ — The blustery conditions didn’t bother Colonel Crawford’s Cecelia Chase or the rest of the Eagles.

Chase finished eighth overall, leading Colonel Crawford to a third-place finish in the Division III girls race at Saturday’s cross country state championships at wind-swept Fortress Obetz.

