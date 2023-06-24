cover photo.jpg

Chris Dyson celebrates a win Saturday in the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

LEXINGTON ― Chris Dyson came from third to win the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in one of the closest battles of the season so far.

With the top four running in a tight pack for the first half of the race, Dyson was able to reel in Justin Marks and Boris Said while holding off competition from his teammate Matthew Brabham to visit GYM WEED Victory Lane for the third time this year.

GALLERY: 2023 Trans-Am Series at Mid-Ohio

Download PDF Trans-Am Series results