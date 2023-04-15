Cecelia Chase

Shelby's Kayla Gonzales and Colonel Crawford's Cecelia Chase lead the field in the 3,200 meter run during the 90th Mehock Relays on Saturday at Malabar Intermediate School.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD — Cecelia Chase and her Colonel Crawford teammates didn’t do much chasing Saturday afternoon.

Chase swept the distance events and the defending Division III state champion Eagles finished second in the team standings at Saturday’s 90th Mehock Relays at Malabar Intermediate School.

The 90th Mansfield Mehock Relays were held Saturday at Malabar Intermediate School's Mehock Field. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)

