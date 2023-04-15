Colonel Crawford finished with 100 points, behind only East Kentwood, Mich. (131). Shelby (88) finished third.
Chase ran a personal-record 11:17.42 to win the 3,200 in a dual with Shelby distance ace Kayla Gonzales. Gonzales finished second in 11:28.19.
“I was really hoping to win the two-mile because I’ve raced it, but not very often,” said Chase, who won the 1,600 in 5:23.40. “I really wanted to get a PR.
“I expected to win the mile, but the two mile was up in the air.”
Shelby boasted the area’s only triple-winner in sprinter Ava Bowman. She won the 100 (12.54) and 200 (26.32) and teamed with Alainah Carmel, Princess Timko and Jaleeza Zehner to win the 4x100 relay in 50.73. Shelby’s Channon Cundiff captured the gold medal in the 800 (2:26.33).
The other local winners were Madison’s Mylah Davis in the long jump (16-10.75) and Bucyrus’ Emma Tyrrell in the 400 (1:01.85).
On the boys side, Clear Fork’s Joe Stupka and Mansfield Senior’s Keontez Bradley put on a show. Stupka edged Bradley in both the 100 and 200 dashes, winning the 100 in a personal-best 10.78 and the 200 in a PR 21.86.
“Keontez is a great competitor. He really pushed me today and that’s what I needed,” Stupka said. “The best is yet to come.”
Shelby’s Huck Finnegan won the 3,200 in 9:47.81 and teamed with Indy Mayer, Luke Dininger and Marshall Moore to win the 4x800 relay in 8:08.74. Moore won the 800 in 2:02.29.
East Kentwood won the boys total with 110.5 points. Big Walnut (100) was second and Mansfield Senior (59) was third.