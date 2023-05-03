Unstoppables lead photo

Jaidyn Morgan runs across the high school gym with Dawson Staley, a varsity baseball player at Clear Fork High School.

BELLVILLE — Austin Lawrence jumped in the air. His sneakers smacked the floor as he landed, sending an echo through the middle school gym. He tossed his baseball in an upward arc while a trio of softball players cheered him on. Lawrence clutched his hands to his heart. A huge smile creased his face.

The 9-year-old smiled for almost two hours straight during Monday night’s baseball clinic at Clear Fork High School.

GALLERY: Unstoppables Youth Sports clinic at Clear Fork High School

Athletes from the Unstoppables Youth League sharpened their skills with help from Clear Fork High School baseball and softball players during a mini clinic Monday night. 

Tags

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com