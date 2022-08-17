New Philadelphia won the event with a team score of 329, while the Colts carded a 345. Madison (347) was third, followed by Mount Vernon (353), Crestview (355), Mapleton (357), Marion Harding (363) and host Mansfield Senior (374).
“My brother, Jared, shot a 78 here, so that’s a record for our family,” said Nate, who finished third individually. “That is my first sub-80 round. I’ve been close a couple of times, but that is my first.
“My iron shots were close to the pin just about every time and I made putts when I had to. I made birdies when I needed to.”
Clear Fork is in the midst of a youth movement as Wednesday’s lineup included a junior, two sophomores and three freshmen. Senior Peter Cook was unavailable.
Keep and Ball carded matching 89s, while Thorne, Stallard and Ousley all shot 90s.
“We were short-handed and very young,” coach Jeremy Riddle said. “I’m pretty happy with the way we performed, not only today but (Tuesday). We went to Ontario and won by seven strokes.
“We’ve been focusing a lot on our technique on the range instead of just going out and playing and it’s paying off for our young kids.”
Nick Maglott led Madison with an 81, followed by Landon Goad (85). Josh Atwell (90), Liam Stone (91), Rian Lunsford (92) and Brodin Flury (102) rounded out the scorers for the Rams.
Crestview was led by Dylan Bruner, who shot an 80. Aaron Spencer shot a 91, while Matthew Volz and Brennan Fulk shot matching 92s. John Tackett had a 114 and Reed Poorman shot 115 for the Cougars.
Dalton Beattie paced Mapleton with an 81, while Scotty Ticket shot an 88. Nolan Dennison (92), Jordan Davidson (96), Nathan Raczynski (99) and Owen Beattie (102) rounded it out for the Mounties.
Mansfield Senior was led by Andrew Cawrse’s 80. Jake Zimmer shot 97, followed by Sebastian Page (98), Josh Hodapp (99), Korbin Benedict (101) and Landon Nicholson (108).
Marion Harding’s Jacob Beaschler took medalist honors with a round of even-par 71. New Philadelphia’s Nathan Menapace was medalist runner-up with a 75.