ONTARIO -- Chris Hiner is doing better than 17,396,334 other entrants in the ESPN NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Challenge.
No one is more shocked than Hiner, the home-lending director for Park National Bank in Mansfield, who correctly picked all of the Final Four teams.
According to ESPN, just 0.1 percent of all brackets correctly predicted North Carolina, Kansas, Duke and Villanova making it to the big dance in New Orleans.
"I forgot our neighborhood (in Ontario) had a group participating," Hiner said Monday. "I did my bracket in five minutes before the tournament started."
So how does he account for the fact he currently is ranked 3,666 out of 17.4 million national entries in the popular annual bracket event?
It's "by far my best" effort in two decades of college hoops prognostication, he said.
"It's 1,000 percent chance and zero percent strategy," Hiner said with a laugh. "I'd like to claim I have superior knowledge of NCAA basketball, but that is far from the case."
In fact, the former Orrville High School and Muskingum University offensive lineman admits he doesn't pay a lot of attention to college hoops during most of the long regular season.
"I didn't spend any time preparing," he said. "I watched like five minutes of Villanova in the Big East championship game.
"I didn't pick anything super crazy in my bracket. I had (this year's Cinderella) St. Peter's losing to Kentucky in the first around.
"I had the Big 10 teams bowing out early and by and large that proved to be true. I am pro-Big 10, but I think they just beat up on each other during the regular season," Hiner said.
North Carolina, a No. 8 seed, is the unlikeliest member of the Final Four. Hiner didn't pick the Tar Heels because he believed they were ready to go on a run after losing by 13 to Virginia Tech in the ACC post-season tournament.
He just wanted to see North Carolina get a rematch with archrival Duke and retiring head coach Mike Krzyzewski, 75, who is stepping down after more than four decades with the Blue Devils.
North Carolina beat Duke 94-81 on March 6 in "Coach K's" final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
For the record, Hiner has Duke beating the Tar Heels on Saturday and Villanova taking down Kansas. He has Villanova winning the title on April 4.
"After Coach K gets his team past North Carolina (in the semifinals), maybe they will run out of steam. That's the only logic I can see to them losing (in the title game)."
"You have to have respect for what Coach K has done to be as good as he has been for as long as he has.
"He has always been able to change with the times. Recruiting has changed. Athletes have changed. Priorities have changed. And he is still successful.
"I wouldn't be disappointed if Duke wins it all," Hiner said.
So what's the key for a former college football center correctly picking college basketball winners?
"There is no key," he said with another laugh. "I do it because I just love sports. If this was a golf tournament, I might still be interested (in picking) just because I love to compete.
"Basketball was my first love. I was just 6-feet tall and well over any (basketball) weight limit," he said.