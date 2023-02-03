Charles Follis Action no name.jpg

Charles Follis of Wooster became the first Black professional football player with the Shelby Blues in 1902.

 Oscar Hinojosa

WOOSTER -- The legend and impact of Charles Follis continues to be felt more than a century after his death.

Follis, a former Wooster High School student who became the country's first Black professional football player when he signed with the Shelby Blues in 1902, will be honored Friday night at halftime of his alma mater's basketball game.

Shelby Blues

Charles Follis was the first African-American professional football player, seen here with the Shelby Blues team in 1902.
Charles Follis Way

A street in Shelby was renamed "Charles Follis Way" in 2020.

