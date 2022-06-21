WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH), an avid Cleveland Guardians fan, and U.S. Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH), along with their staff, met on the National Mall for a friendly, bipartisan softball game on Tuesday.
The Blue Collars, captained by Sen. Brown, and the Swing State Sluggers, captained by Sen. Portman, have taken part in this tradition for nearly a decade.
“It’s not just on the field where we put partisanship on the bench – my office works closely with Sen. Portman’s office on issue after issue to deliver for Ohio,” Brown said.
“We have long participated in this friendly game of softball, which allows our staff to get together and enjoy an evening of comradery to build relationships and work better together.”
The Blue Collars won, beating the Swing State Sluggers 18 to 13.
Brown and Portman last faced each other on the baseball field in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic brought the annual game to a halt. With Sen. Portman’s retirement at the end of the 117th Congress, this will be the final matchup of The Blue Collars and the Swing State Sluggers.
Support Our Sports Coverage!
Sports reporters need great teammates, and that's you. If local sports reporting is important to you, become a Source Member today! You'll be the MVP of our sports department.