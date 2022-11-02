Mansfield Christian senior defender Cale Everroad (17) tries to head an Ottoville corner kick during the first half of Wednesday's Division III regional semifinal match at Tiffin's Frost-Kalnow Stadium.
TIFFIN — Mansfield Christian coach Stephen Armstrong stood behind the visitor’s bleachers at Frost-Kalnow Stadium and marveled at the young faces trickling out of the locker room.
“A lot of these kids don’t even have their driver’s licenses yet,” Armstrong said after the Flames’ 1-0 loss to Ottoville in Wednesday’s Division III regional semifinal match. “We have a lot of young kids and they have never been here before.
“This is our first time in five years that we made it to the district tournament, let alone the regionals. None of these guys has ever been out of sectionals.”
Mansfield Christian (14-6-1) was making its first Sweet 16 appearance since 2017. The Flames reached the Elite Eight that year, capping a remarkable eight-year stretch that included eight consecutive district crowns, four Final Four appearances, a state runner-up trophy in 2013 and a Division III state title in 2014.
Mansfield Christian won just one postseason game from 2018 to 2021 and with a roster that included just two seniors this fall, not much was expected of MCS. But the Flames defied expectations.
Armstrong piloted his alma mater to a 14-6-1 record and a Mid-Buckeye Conference championship. Mansfield Christian pitched three shutouts in the tournament, including a 1-0 win over Bluffton in the district championship match.
“Our goals were to win the conference and to win the district,” Armstrong said. “We set out to do that and we did it and I’m proud of them for it.
“Today we were playing with house money.”
The youthful Flames played like a side making its first regional appearance in the early going Wednesday. Ottoville scored the game’s lone goal in the 18th minute when Landon Hortsman sent a long diagonal pass into the box and toward the back post. Junior forward Preston Mansfield leaped and got his foot to the ball, redirecting it past diving MCS goalkeeper Griffin Baker.
“I just saw the ball come in from the cross and I knew I had to get a touch on it,” Mansfield Senior. “I just did what I could to get open and luckily I got a foot on it and it went in the back of the net.”
The momentary defensive breakdown came as the Flames tried to settle down after a frantic start.
“All the credit goes to Ottoville. Our guys were out of position and they capitalized,” Armstrong said. “We’re young and it showed. Our guys were running around like a bunch of chickens with their heads cut off.”
The Flames reorganized at halftime and played a cleaner second half. Mansfield Christian had a handful of opportunities in the attacking third in the second half, but couldn’t find the equalizer. MCS managed seven shots on goal.
The Flames will lose Baker and defender Cale Everroad to graduation.
“We had a fun season and we will miss our two seniors,” Armstrong said. “We started five sophomores this year. Next year we will be most seniors and juniors.