ONTARIO — Gage Weaver and his Ontario teammates rampaged to the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference crown and the league’s coaches took notice.
A two-time All-Ohioan, Weaver was one of five Warriors selected to the All-MOAC first team Wednesday afternoon. He was joined by teammates James Stewart, Carter Weaver, Brandon Litteral and Zain Fulmer.
Ontario (10-7-1) was 6-0 in MOAC play. The Warriors outscored their conference opponents by a combined score of 56-4.
Clear Fork’s Connor Hauger and Jaden Beachy were selected to the first team after helping the Colts to a runner-up finish. They were joined on the first team by Galion’s Max Albert and Jack Hart, River Valley’s Gabe Dluce and Hudson Pollock and Highland’s Zane Sheets.
Ontario’s Will Saltzgiver, Carter Walters and Evan Ruhe headlined the second team. They were joined by Clear Fork’s Bronson Frost, Liam Beer and Griffin Blakley, Galion’s Brant Walker, River Valley’s J.R. Bates and Kale Robbins, Marion Harding’s Jordan Hensley and Highland’s Caleb Hunter and Dylan Thomas.
Honorable-mention selections included Ontario’s Jace Young, Clear Fork’s Jack Dudley, Galion’s Braylen Beachy, Marion Harding’s Jackson Shipley, Highland’s Cody Thomas, River Valley’s Noah Williams and Pleasant’s Cody Thompson.