Gave Weaver
Buy Now

Ontario's Gage Weaver dribbles past Madison's Jayden Goad during a 2021 game at Madison's STARTEK Stadium.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

ONTARIO — Gage Weaver and his Ontario teammates rampaged to the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference crown and the league’s coaches took notice.

A two-time All-Ohioan, Weaver was one of five Warriors selected to the All-MOAC first team Wednesday afternoon. He was joined by teammates James Stewart, Carter Weaver, Brandon Litteral and Zain Fulmer.

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.

Load comments