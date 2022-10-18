Lexington's Luke Roberts and Ashland's Roman Ramirez battle for possession of the ball during an Ohio Cardinal Conference match earlier this season. Both Roberts and Ramirez were selected to the OCC first team.
MANSFIELD — Ohio Cardinal Conference champion Wooster swept the individual awards when the All-OCC boys soccer team was announced Tuesday.
Wooster’s Brendan French was selected the OCC Offensive Player of the Year while teammate Simon Schonfeld was the Defensive Player of the Year. J.P. Lyle was tabbed as the Coach of the Year.
Ashland finished a game behind Wooster in the OCC standings and had three players selected to the first team in Owen Sharick, Roman Ramirez and Ayden Behrendsen. They were joined on the first team by Lexington’s Alex Depperschmidt, Luke Roberts and Terrance Corbin, Madison’s Randy Jamieson and Degan Herr, Mansfield Senior’s Quinten DeBolt, Mount Vernon’s Cody Allen, Wooster’s Luis Canas and Nicholas Morse and New Philadelphia’s Javen Doss.
Lexington’s Jaxson Husty and Zach Turlo, Ashland’s Trace Myers and Luke Driscoll, Madison’s Gavin Cates, Mansfield Senior’s Caden Merrell and Mount Vernon’s Ashton Lasater and Garrett Stacy were second-team selections. They were joined by Wooster’s Calen Relle, Brody Schultz and Hunter Kuenzli, New Philadelphia’s Preston Rieger and West Holmes’ Bryce Franks.
Honorable-mention choices were Ashland’s Bryce Thompson and Braxton Hunt, Lexington’s Dylan George and Will Perkins, Madison’s Travis Jamieson and Will Jamieson, Mansfield Senior’s Braxton Hock and Griffin DeBolt, Mount Vernon’s Niko Giakoumas and Jack Marhefka, New Philadelphia’s Logan Garner and Nick Barker, West Holmes’ Brayden Franks and Braylon Porter and Wooster’s Aiden Holford and Griffin Owen.
Wooster won the OCC with a perfect 7-0 mark. Ashland finished at 6-1 and Lexington was 5-2. Madison and Mount Vernon tied for fourth at 3-3-1, followed by New Philadelphia (2-5), Mansfield Senior (1-6) and West Holmes (0-7).