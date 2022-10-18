Luke Roberts

Lexington's Luke Roberts and Ashland's Roman Ramirez battle for possession of the ball during an Ohio Cardinal Conference match earlier this season. Both Roberts and Ramirez were selected to the OCC first team.

MANSFIELD — Ohio Cardinal Conference champion Wooster swept the individual awards when the All-OCC boys soccer team was announced Tuesday.

Wooster’s Brendan French was selected the OCC Offensive Player of the Year while teammate Simon Schonfeld was the Defensive Player of the Year. J.P. Lyle was tabbed as the Coach of the Year.

Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.

