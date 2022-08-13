Randy Jamieson

Madison freshman Randy Jamieson passes to a teammate during Friday's season-opening 4-2 win over Clear Fork at the Colt Corral. Jamieson scored two goals in the win.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

BELLVILLE — The future of Madison soccer was on display Friday at the Colt Corral.

Freshman forward Randy Jamieson scored his first two career goals and fellow freshman Joey Walker added another as the Rams rallied for a 4-2 win over short-handed Clear Fork in the season opener.

Madison beat Clear Fork 4-2 in boys soccer action Friday at the Colt Corral. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)

