MANSFIELD — Lexington’s Alex Depperschmidt and Ontario’s Gage Weaver reinforced what north central Ohio soccer fans already knew.
They are two of the best in the state.
Both Depperschmidt and Weaver were selected to the Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association All-Ohio first team in Division II.
Meanwhile, Ontario’s Dave Lamport was chosen the Assistant Coach of the Year.
A senior, Depperschmidt helped the Minutemen reach the regional tournament for a fifth straight year. The forward scored 24 goals to go with 23 assists.
An Ashland University baseball recruit, Weaver earned a spot on the All-Ohio first team for a second straight year. He scored 37 goals and had 14 assists as the Warriors won another Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship.
Cincinnati Wyoming’s Gus Peacock was the Division II Player of the Year. Richfield Revere’s Nick DePompei was the Coach of the Year.
Division I
Ashland’s Owen Sharick was selected to the second team in Division I. Sharick helped the Arrows reach the district tournament. Ashland finished the year 12-6-1.
Wooster’s J.P. Pytle was selected the Division I Coach of the Year after leading the Generals to the Ohio Cardinal Conference title and a berth in the Division I regional tournament. Wooster fell to eventual state champ Cleveland St. Ignatius in the regional semifinals.
St. Ignatius’ Nolan Spicer was selected the Division I Player of the Year. Centerville’s Chris McAlpine was the Assistant Coach of the Year.
Division III
Mansfield Christian’s Griffin Baker was selected to the All-Ohio second team in Division III. The senior goalkeeper helped pilot the Flames back to the regional tournament for the first time since 2017. Mansfield Christian was 14-6-1 on the season with 10 shutouts. Baker made 108 saves on the season.
Yellow Springs' Ely Eyrich was the Division III Player of the Year while Yellow Springs' Ben Van Ausdal was the Coach of the Year. Beachwood's Josh Lowe was the Assistant Coach of the Year.