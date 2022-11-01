LEXINGTON — The season isn’t yet over and the postseason awards already are piling up for Lexington’s Alex Depperschmidt.
A senior midfielder and forward, Depperschmidt was selected the Division II Player of the Year by the North Central Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association. The NCOSSCA announced its all-district teams earlier this week.
Norwalk's Wes Sellers was selected the Coach of the Year. Ontario's Dave Lamport was the Assistant Coach of the Year.
Depperschmidt helped The Minutemen win their fifth consecutive district title last week. Lexington (15-4-1) will play Lima Shawnee in the regional semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Lima Senior. He scored 21 goals and added 21 assists during the regular season.
Depperschmidt was joined on the NCOSSCA first-team by Lex teammates Luke Roberts, Terrance Corbin and Jaxson Husty.
Ontario’s Gage Weaver, James Stewart and Carter Weaver joined the Lex quartet on the first team, along with Clear Fork’s Connor Hauger and Galion’s Jack Hart. Other first-teamers were Norwalk’s Cameron Shoop and Erik Negrete, Vermilion’s Alex Werth and Cameron Logue, Sandusky Perkins’ Jon Normington-Slay, Noah Normington-Slay and Dylan Swander, Port Clinton’s Landon Witte and Oak Harbor’s Nacho Diez.
Lexington’s Zach Turlo and Nolan Steward, Ontario’s Brandon Litteral, Zain Fulmer and Will Saltzgiver, Clear Fork’s Jaden Beachy, Bronson Frost, Liam Beer and Griffin Blakley and Galion’s Max Albert were second-team selections. They were joined by Norwalk’s Mason Gamble and Spencer Colahan, Port Clinton’s Christian Kolodziejczyk and Logan Dale, Sandusky Perkins’ Jacob Savage and Ryan Wells and Vermilion’s Wesley Penton and Reagan Massey.
Honorable-mention selections included Clear Fork’s Jack Dudley and Bo Gallaway, Clyde’s Calvin Wahl and Grayson Morgan, Galion’s Seth Staiger and Brant Walker, Lexington’s Brody Earick and Will Perkins, Norwalk’s Landon Ferkel and Corbin Koelsch, Oak Harbor’s Isaac McHale and Joe Judge, Ontario’s Carter Walters and Evan Ruhe, Sandusky Perkins’ Talon Walton and Landon Williams, Port Clinton’s Connor Earnest and Noah Knecht, Vermilion’s Brady Parker and Caleb German and Willard’s Manolo Perez and Ivan Salas.
Division I
Wooster’s Brendan French was selected the NCOSSCA Division I Player of the Year after leading the Generals to the Ohio Cardinal Conference crown and a berth in this week’s Division I regional tournament. French has 23 goals and 14 assists for Wooster (15-5-1).
Wooster's J.P. Lytle was selected the Coach of the Year. Mount Vernon's Ryan Burris was the Assistant Coach of the Year.
Ashland’s Owen Sharick, Roman Ramirez and Ayden Behrendsen joined French on the first team, along with Madison’s Randy Jamieson and Degan Herr and Mansfield Senior’s Quinten DeBolt. Other first-teamers were Wooster’s Simon Schonfeld, Luis Canas Jr. and Nicholas Morse and Mount Vernon’s Cody Allen.
Ashland’s Braxton Hunt, Trace Myers and Luke Driscoll were selected to the second team, along with Madison’s Gavin Cates and Mansfield Senior’s Caden Merrell. Other second-team picks were Wooster’s Griffen Owen, Calen Relle, Brody Schultz and Hunter Kuenzli and Mount Vernon’s Garrett Stacy.
Honorable-mention selections included Ashland’s Brayden Martin and Bryce Thompson, Madison’s Travis Jamieson and Will Jamieson, Mansfield Senior’s Braxton Hock and Griffin DeBolt, Mount Vernon’s Niko Giakoumas and Jake Marhefka, Sandusky’s Max Chamberlain and Sam Didion and Wooster’s Aiden Holford and Thomas Hansen.
Division III
Huron’s Connor Schaeffer was selected the Division III Player of the Year. The senior defender scored two goals, helping the Tigers to a 12-4-1 record.
Edison's Jim Duffy was tabbed the Coach of the Year. Mansfield Christian's Chad McFadden was the Assistant Coach of the Year.
District champ Mansfield Christian had a pair of first-team picks in goalkeeper Griffin Baker and defender Isaac McFadden. The Flames play Ottoville in the regional semifinal at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Tiffin.
Other local first-teamers were Loudonville’s Brendon Hess, Zeke Hershberger and Aiden Neibert St. Peter’s Angelo Gasper. They were joined by Huron’s Chris Heidl and Luke Rager and Edison’s Alex Davidson and Jose Serma-Amaya.
Mansfield Christian’s Luke Zerby, Cale Everroad and David Wushinske were second-team selections, along with Loudonville’s Keltin Baker. They were joined on the second team by Edison’s Samuel McClester, Landon Lamister-Day, Jonah Main and Nick Strecker and Huron’s Jared Lenczky, Cam Manner and Will Parcher.
Honorable-mention picks were Crestview’s Devin Holloway and Josiah Carmean, Edison’s Noah Proctor and Kellen McDonnel, Huron’s Charlie Norwell and Evan Pickett, Loudoville’s Aaron Stephonjon and Christian Gutierrez, Mansfield Christian’s Tristan Johnson and Weston Neal and St. Peter’s Aiden Boothe and Lillie Colarosa.