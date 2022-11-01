Alex Depperschmidt

Lexington's Alex Depperschmidt passes during an Ohio Cardinal Conference game at Wooster. Depperschmidt was selected the Division II Player of the Year by the North Central Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association.

LEXINGTON — The season isn’t yet over and the postseason awards already are piling up for Lexington’s Alex Depperschmidt.

A senior midfielder and forward, Depperschmidt was selected the Division II Player of the Year by the North Central Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association. The NCOSSCA announced its all-district teams earlier this week.

