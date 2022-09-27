Jack Hiebel

Lexington's Jack Hiebel and Wooster's Brendan French battle for possession during the first half of Tuesday's Ohio Cardinal Conference match at Wooster's Follis Field.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

WOOSTER — The conversation in Lexington’s postgame huddle got a little heated Tuesday evening, which suited coach Peter Them just fine.

A 3-1 loss to Wooster at Follis Field in what was the de facto Ohio Cardinal Conference championship match wasn’t sitting well with Lex’s five-man senior class. As Them tended to his media obligations, those seniors led a spirited conversation.

GALLERY: Lexington vs. Wooster Boys Soccer

Wooster beat Lexington 3-1 in Ohio Cardinal Conference boys soccer action Tuesday at Wooster's Follis Field. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)

