LEXINGTON — The way Lexington coach Peter Them sees it, Alex Depperschmidt’s people skills are even better than his foot skills.
That’s high praise considering what the area Player of the Year can do with the ball at his feet.
A senior and four-year letterman, Depperschmidt scored 24 goals and added 23 assists as the Minutemen reached the regional tournament for the fifth straight year. Lexington fell 2-1 to eventual Division II state champ Lima Shawnee in the regional semifinals.
Depperschmidt will graduate with 44 career goals and 51 assists. He is the program’s single-season record holder for assists and ranks second on the career assists list.
“Alex has been such a huge part of this program for the last four years,” Them said. “His leadership on and off the field will be missed.
“The younger guys truly look up to him. It’s hard to put into words or quantify the impact Alex has had on this program. He lift his mark for sure.”
Depperschmidt was selected to the Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association All-Ohio first team in Division II. He was the North Central Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association Division. II Player of the Year and an Ohio Cardinal Conference first-teamer.
Depperschmidt is part of a talented all-area team that includes three other All-Ohioans. Here’s a look at the all-area team:
Gage Weaver, Ontario: An Ashland University baseball recruit, Weaver joined Player of the Year Alex Depperschmidt on the All-Ohio first team in Division II. Weaver scored 37 goals and added 14 assists. He was selected to the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference first team and the North Central Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches association all-district first team in Division II.
Owen Sharick, Ashland: The Arrows finished second in the Ohio Cardinal Conference thanks in part to Sharick. The senior midfielder was an OCC first-team pick and a NCOSSCA all-district first-teamer in Division I. Sharick was an All-Ohio second-team selection.
Luke Roberts, Lexington: A senior midfielder, Roberts helped the Minutemen to a fifth straight Division II district championship and a third-place finish in the Ohio Cardinal Conference. He was selected to the OCC first team and was a NCOSSCA all-district first-team pick in Division II.
Terrance Corbin, Lexington: The Minutemen posted nine shutouts and allowed one goal per game thanks to a stingy defense anchored by Corbin. The junior captain was selected to the Ohio Cardinal Conference first team and the NCOSSCA all-district first team in Division II.
Isaac McFadden, Mansfield Christian: A junior midfielder, McFadden helped lead a revival at Mansfield Christian. The Flames reached the regional tournament for the first time since 2017 before falling to Ottoville 1-0 in the regional semifinals. McFadden was a Mid-Buckeye Conference first-team pick and a NCOSSCA first-team all-district selection in Division III.
James Stewart, Ontario: A senior midfielder, Stewart had a team-high 21 assists to go with 11 goals. He was selected to the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference first team and was a NCOSSCA first-teamer in Division II.
Connor Hauger, Clear Fork: The Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Player of the Year, Hauger helped the Colts to a conference runner-up finish. He was selected to the NCOSSCA first team in Division II.
Randy Jamieson, Madison: Just a freshman, Jamieson was selected to the Ohio Cardinal Conference first team after helping the Rams to a fourth-place finish. Madison was 11-6-1 and Jamieson was a NCOSSCA first-team all-district pick in Division I.
Carter Weaver, Ontario: A sophomore forward, Weaver scored five goals and added four assists. Weaver was selected to the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference first team and the NCOSSCA all-district first team in Division II.
Griffin Baker, Mansfield Christian: A senior goalkeeper, Baker was a big reason why the Flames reached the Sweet 16 this fall. Mansfield Christian had 10 shutouts, including three in the postseason. Baker was selected to the All-Ohio second team in Division III. He was a Mid-Buckeye Conference first-team pick and a NCOSSCA first-teamer.