Alex Depperschmidt

Lexington's Alex Depperschmidt controls the ball during the first half of an Ohio Cardinal Conference game at Ashland during the regular season. Depperschmidt was selected to the Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association All-Ohio first team in Division II.

LEXINGTON — The way Lexington coach Peter Them sees it, Alex Depperschmidt’s people skills are even better than his foot skills.

That’s high praise considering what the area Player of the Year can do with the ball at his feet.

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.

Load comments