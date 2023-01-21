LUCAS — Taylor Iceman is cooking up something good even if the ingredients he’s using weren’t listed on the original recipe.
The Cubs took over sole possession of first place in the Mid-Buckeye Conference on Tuesday night, overcoming a double-digit first-half deficit in a hard-fought 71-66 win at Mansfield Christian.
That Lucas finds itself atop the MBC standings comes as no surprise. Iceman has piloted the program to four consecutive conference crowns and a 38-2 MBC record in that stretch.
That the Cubs (11-3, 8-0) are in the driver’s seat despite missing a pair of starters is a testament to Iceman and the culture he has fostered in his seven-plus seasons in charge at his alma mater.
Seniors Andrew Fanello and Ty Lehnhart are both recovering from knee injuries. Fanello is lost for the season while Lehnhart’s availability for the stretch run is still unknown.
“We’ve faced a lot of adversity,” Iceman said. “When you lose two guys like Ty and Fanello, we had to learn how to play together.
“We’re getting better and we’re learning.”
A 2004 Lucas graduate who moonlights as the school’s athletic director, Iceman took over a program in disarray in 2015. Lucas won more games in Iceman’s rookie season (seven) than it had in the previous four years combined (six).
Lucas has finished above .500 in six of Iceman’s seven seasons and won 14 or more games each year. The Cubs have won 19 or more games each of the past four years and were one of eight teams still playing when the coronavirus pandemic shut down the 2019-20 season before the regional finals.
Expectations are high again this year as Iceman welcomed back seven lettermen and four starters off a team that was 19-5 and reached the district semifinals last March. That core group including junior guard and reigning MBC Co-Player of the Year Logan Toms and older brother Corbin. The younger Toms averaged 15.9 points a game last year, while the elder was good for 11.9 points a game.
A rugged 6-foot-1 forward, Lehnhart came on strong in the second half last year and averaged 8.6 points a game. Aidan Culler averaged 9.5 points a game before suffering a knee injury midway through the season. Fanello was good for 4.9 points a game while Andrew Smollen averaged 5.8 points a night.
A 6-2 forward, Culler has played especially well recently. He scored 20 points in last week’s loss to Colonel Crawford and dropped a career-high 26 in the win over Mansfield Christian.
“We’ve still got plenty of things we need to work on, but it’s definitely coming along,” Culler said. “We’re still figuring out how to play together after losing (Fanello and Lehnhart), but that will come as we get into the second half of the season.”
After playing nine of their first 13 games on the road, Lucas began a five-game homestand Friday night against St. Peter’s. The Cubs will host undefeated Crestview on Tuesday.
“We’re in a good spot, but we’ve got some good teams coming up,” Iceman said. “They will test us and hopefully that prepares us for the tournament.”