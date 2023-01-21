Corbin Toms

Lucas senior Corbin Toms drives past Mansfield Christian's Davis Wushinske during the second half of Tuesday's Mid-Buckeye Conference game at The Furnace.

LUCAS — Taylor Iceman is cooking up something good even if the ingredients he’s using weren’t listed on the original recipe.

The Cubs took over sole possession of first place in the Mid-Buckeye Conference on Tuesday night, overcoming a double-digit first-half deficit in a hard-fought 71-66 win at Mansfield Christian.

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.

Load comments