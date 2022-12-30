Madison Mansfield freshmen

Madison freshman point guard Seven Allen brings the ball up the court on Friday night, defended by Mansfield Senior freshman Rashad Reed. Youth was served during the Tygers 71-62 win. Allen finished with 14 points and two assists for Madison while Reed had nine points for the Tygers.

MADISON TOWNSHIP -- Jakob Legron wouldn't make an All-Airport basketball team.

By looks alone, the 5-10 sophomore is an unlikely hero for a Mansfield Senior team that features some large-bodied leapers.

Mansfield Senior sophomore Jakob Legron handles the ball in the corner on Friday night, defended by Madison seniors Jaden Jeffries (11) and Tatum Turcott. Legron came off the bench to score 18 points for the Tygers.

