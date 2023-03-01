WILLARD — Logan Toms was too much to handle Tuesday night.
Lucas’ 6-foot-2 junior forward scored 28 points as the second-seeded Cubs cruised to a 49-37 win over No. 5 Monroeville in the nightcap of a Division IV district semifinal doubleheader at Robert L. Haas Gymnasium.
Lucas will play top-seeded Colonel Crawford for the district title and a berth in next week’s Sweet 16 at 6 p.m. Friday in Willard. The Eagles took care of business with a 64-51 win over Norwalk St. Paul in Tuesday’s opener.
“He’s stronger than you think,” Monroeville coach Paul Roeder said of Toms. “We weren’t strong enough to keep him out or the paint. I thought we were in position to stop him, but he muscled through us. He did it time and time again.
“He’s a very good player and big players show up in big games.”
The Cubs (21-4) led 18-14 at the half before creating separation in the third quarter. Lucas outscored Monroeville (15-10) 15-6 in the period for a 33-20 advantage going to the fourth.
“It took us a while to get going,” Lucas coach Taylor Iceman said. “It was our defense that got us going. We got some stops and got out in transition and then we were able to hit some 3s.”
Lucas closed the fourth quarter on a 9-0 run. Toms and older brother Corbin accounted for all nine points during the run.
“They’ve got some good length, so I knew they were going to be tough defensively,” Logan Toms said. “They left the paint a little open and when the paint is open, that is when I like to be aggressive.
“If I get there I try to score, but if I can’t I try to look for our shooters.”
The Eagles made things interesting in the fourth quarter, opening the period with a 9-0 run of their own. Jimmy Clingman’s conventional three-point play with 6:24 remaining cut the Lucas lead to 33-29 with 6:24 remaining.
“I was proud that we got within four points,” Roeder said. “We could have packed it in at that point.
“Then what happens? Toms get the ball inside. He muscled up and as much as we wanted to stop that, we couldn’t stop it.”
Corbin Toms and Aidan Culler each had seven points for the Cubs. Andrew Smollen added six.
Clingman led Monroeville with 16 points. Aidan Goodwin added nine.