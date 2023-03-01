Logan Toms

Lucas' Logan Toms looks to drive past Monroeville's Braden Chapman during the first half of Tuesday's Division IV district semifinal game at Willard High School.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

WILLARD — Logan Toms was too much to handle Tuesday night.

Lucas’ 6-foot-2 junior forward scored 28 points as the second-seeded Cubs cruised to a 49-37 win over No. 5 Monroeville in the nightcap of a Division IV district semifinal doubleheader at Robert L. Haas Gymnasium.

Second-seeded Lucas knocked off No. 5 Monroeville 49-37 in the Division IV district semifinals Tuesday at Willard High School. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)

