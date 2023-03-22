Logan Toms

Lucas' Logan Toms looks to drive past Monroeville's Braden Chapman during the first half of Tuesday's Division IV district semifinal game at Willard High School.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

COLUMBUS –  Lucas junior Logan Toms and Colonel Crawford senior Braxton Baker, of Colonel Crawford, spearhead the list of local names selected to the Division III All-Ohio boys basketball roster announced Wednesday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

The 6-foot-1 Toms, who averaged 16.0 points per game, and the 6-4 Baxter, 18.7 ppg., were both third-team selections. 

Braxton Baker

Colonel Crawford's Braxton Baker drives against Lucas' Logan Toms during the first half of Friday's Division IV district championship game at Willard's Robert L. Haas Gymnasium.

