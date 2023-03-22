COLUMBUS – Lucas junior Logan Toms and Colonel Crawford senior Braxton Baker, of Colonel Crawford, spearhead the list of local names selected to the Division III All-Ohio boys basketball roster announced Wednesday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.
The 6-foot-1 Toms, who averaged 16.0 points per game, and the 6-4 Baxter, 18.7 ppg., were both third-team selections.
Mansfield Christian junior Amarr Davis (21.0 ppg.) and Northmor junior Grant Bentley (17.9 ppg.) were both special-mention picks.
The honorable-mention list includes Buckeye Central senior Tyler Sanderson (13.6), Colonel Crawford senior Jacob Maddy (12.6 ppg.), Hillsdale junior Nick Kandel (16.1 ppg.), and Northmor sophomore Jaxon Wenger (13.8 ppg.).
The Division I and II All-Ohio teams will be announced Thursday. The Division III team was also released on Wednesday.
More about the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association can be found at: https://www.ohsaa.org/news/OPSWA. The OPSWA was created in 1972 to support, promote and recognize coverage of high school sports across Ohio and is endorsed by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.
DIVISION III
Player of the Year: Dorian Jones, Richmond Heights
Coach of the Year: Spencer Cordonnier, Russia
First Team
Bede Lori, Caldwell, 6-4, sr., 28.8 (points per game); Landon Vanderwarker, Westerville Northside Christian, 6-7, so., 22.6; Levi Sampson, Franklin Furnace Green, 6-4, sr., 22.8; Jerome Kloepper, Vanlue, 6-3, sr., 29.2; Dorian Jones, Richmond Heights, 6-5, so., 20.1; De’Erick Barber, Richmond Heights, 5-11, so., 8.9; Hosea Steele, Richmond Heights, 6-5, jr., 15.8; Braylon Wenger, Dalton, 6-7, sr., 25.6; Duncan Moy, Badger, 6-5, jr., 25.2; Caleb Brown, Cincinnati Christian, 6-1, sr., 21.7.
Second Team
Grady Labishak, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans, 5-11, jr., 22.5; Sammy Detweiler, Berlin Hiland, 6-0, jr., 17.3; Clayton Rhyne, Circleville New Hope Christian Academy, 6-1, sr.; 26.0; Tariq Cottrill, Stewart Federal Hocking, 5-8, jr., 19.8; Quinn Kwasniak, Cornerstone Christian, 6-2, so., 29.6; Jaxon Brewer, Wellsville, 6-0, sr., 19.5; Brady Woodall, Miamisburg Dayton Christian, 6-1, sr., 24.1; Tyler Galluch, Springfield Central Catholic,6-4, sr., 19.9 10.4; Carter Pleiman, Botkins, 6-5, sr., 19.1; Jace Mullenhour, Jackson Center, 5-10, sr., 15.5.
Third Team
Ty Long, Hannibal River, 6-2, sr., 15.6; Dax Estep, Bainbridge Paint Valley, 6-4, sr., 18.7; Logan Toms, Lucas, 6-1, jr., 16.0; AJ Hess, Sycamore Mohawk, 6-6, sr., 19.6; Landon Brewer, Antwerp, 6-4, jr., 21.0; Isaac Blair, Greenwich South Central, 6-1, sr., 21.9; Braxton Baker, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-4, sr., 18.7; Jack Knapke, Maria Stein Marion Local, 6-9, jr., 13.3; Jose Gomez, North Ridgeville Lake Ridge Academy, 6-1, sr., 24.4; Jack Steiner, Dalton, 5-11, sr., 14.2.
Special Mention
Jordan Cherry, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic, 6-3, sr., 20.2; Tucker Howell, Woodsfield Monroe Central, 6-2, so., 21.3; Xander Fairchild, Sarahsville Shenandoah, 5-9, sr., 19.3; Kabel Isaly, Hannibal River, 5-9, jr., 16.5; Tyce DeVolld, Caldwell, 6-1, sr., 17.0; Grant Bentley, Galion Northmor, 6-2, jr., 17.9; Ben Hopple, Lancaster Fairfield Christian, 6-1, sr., 16.4; Trey Johnston, Millersport, 5-10, sr., 17.5; Spencer Payne, Danville, 5-9, sr., 14.5; Keith Prysock, Columbus Patriot Prep, 6-2, sr., 15.0; Chris Stokes, Columbus Patriot Prep, 6-0, jr., 12.0; AJ Taylor, Columbus Wellington, 6-6, sr., 16.0; Jarrett Armstrong, Waterford, 6-0, jr., 16.2; Landon Barnett, Mowrystown Whiteoak, 5-11, sr., 17.9; T.J. Mootz, Leesburg Fairfield, 6-5, sr., 14.4; Neil Leist, Beaver Eastern, 6-3, sr., 15.0; Eli Roberts, South Webster, 6-7, so., 18.0; CJ Majors, Toledo Maumee Valley, 6-2, jr., 21.0; Evan Kreais, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, 6-4, jr., 17.0; Cameron Elwer, Delphos St. John’s, 6-0, fr., 21.9; Cale Rammel, Fort Recovery, 6-5, sr., 22.5; Cayden Jacoby, Pettisville, 6-9, sr., 17.1; Amarr Davis, Mansfield Christian, 6-0, jr., 21.0; Isaac Mason, Attica Seneca East, 6-2, sr., 16.2; Kellen Schlagbaum, Ottoville, 6-1, sr., 14.3; Jaden Smith, Kalida, 6-3, sr., 13.5; Gavin Etzler, Convoy Crestview, 6-3, sr., 10.2; Blake Barker, Lakeside Danbury, 6-5, sr., 12.6; Lincoln Creager, Hamler Patrick Henry, 6-2, so., 12.0; Tyson Schlachter, Defiance Ayersville, 6-6, sr., 12.1; Jimmy Clingman, Monroeville, 5-10, sr., 16.3; Evan Bowers, St. Henry, 6-2, jr., 15.7; Konnor Ernsberger, Old Fort, 5-10, jr., 13.1; Drew Stephens, Upper Scioto Valley, 6-2, sr., 15.7; Anthony Januzzi, Elyria Open Door Christian, 5-10, jr., 16.3; Isaac Thompson, Oberlin, 6-5, sr., 12.2; Chase Eye, Windham, 5-11, sr., 19.5; Michael Condoleon, Warren John F. Kennedy, 6-0, jr., 17.2; Nick Ryan, Warren John F. Kennedy, 6-0, so., 18.3; Layne Miller, Mogadore, 5-11, jr., 15.0; Matt Warder, Hartville Lake Center Christian, 6-1, jr., 19.2; Anthony Lucente, Lowellville, 6-3, sr., 17.0; Vinny Ballone, Lowellville, 6-4, sr., 16.1; Brad Hamilton, Badger, 5-10, sr., 12.5; Parker Penrod, Troy Christian, 5-11, jr., 17.1; Caleb Maurer, Fort Loramie, 6-1, sr., 18.0; John Marshall, Cincinnati College Prep, 6-0, sr., 25.7; Drew Koning, Cedarville, 6-2, sr., 18.1; Hayden Quinter, Russia, 6-1, jr., 14.0; Nolan Fark, Jackson Center, 6-1, sr., 11.3; Jameson Bates, Miamisburg Dayton Christian, 6-1, sr., 18.5; Corey Rogers, Cincinnati Christian, 6-1, sr., 15.3; Te’Aon Artis, Riverview East, 6-1, sr., 15.0; Harold Oburn, Pleasant Hill Newton, 6-3, sr., 15; Braylon Cordonnier, Russia, 6-3, so., 11.0.
Honorable Mention
Mikey Burbach, Bristol, 6-4, jr., 15.7; Nick Kandel, Jeromesville Hillsdale, 6-1, jr. 16.1; Dom Toto, Vienna Mathews, 5’7, so., 14.0; Jaden Rishel, Warren John F. Kennedy, 6-3, jr., 15.3; Trevor Siefke, Lisbon David Anderson, 6-1, jr., 22.1; Brady Ketchum, Salineville Southern, 5-6 ,sr., 10.3; Isaiah Greathouse, Wellsville, 6-0, sr., 17.9; Bryan Martin, Kidron CC, 6-4, fr., 12.7; Aaren Romigh, North Jackson Jackson-Milton, 6-2, sr., 17.1; Alex Donaldson, Cortland Maplewood, 6-0, jr., 15.3; Tanner Norman, Hartville Lake Center Christian, 5-9, jr., 12.5; Grant Stottsberry, Sarahsville Shenandoah, 6-3, sr., 15.1; Lucas Cox, New Matamoras Frontier, 6-0, sr., 12.0; Weston Hartman, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans, 6-2, sr.,17.6; Jake Ryan, Strasburg-Franklin, 6-1, sr., 13.5; Ben Wach, Shadyside, 5-9, jr, 16.5; Brody Lollathin, Hannibal River, 5-11, sr., 11.5; Gaige Galigher, Bowerston Conotton Valley, 5-11, sr., 15.6; Kamryn Baker, Toronto, 6-0, jr., 14.2; Alex Bauermeister. Plain City Shekinah Christian, 6-2, so., 11.8; John Grabans, Lancaster Fairfield Christian, 6-4, sr., 13.8; Michael Levacy, Millersport, 6-5, sr., 13.7; Eli Morris, Newark Catholic, 6-2, sr., 11.6; Josh Onabanjo, Pataskala Liberty Christian, 6-1, sr., 15.0; Hyde O’Rielley, Lancaster Fisher Catholic, 6-2, so., 12.3; Jaxon Wenger, Galion Northmor, 6-1, so., 13.8; Erikai Jackson, Ironton St. Joseph, 5-10, sr., 14.0; Ethan Smith, Symmes Valley, 6-1, so., 15.0; Abe McBee, Franklin Furnace Green, 5-10, jr., 12.9; Tanner Boothe, Crown City South Gallia, 6-2, jr., 14.1; Caden Chapman, Stewart Federal Hocking, 5-10, sr., 13.1; Andrew Airhart, Stewart Federal Hocking, 6-0, jr., 13.7; Drew Haggy, Latham Western, 5-10, so., 15.9; Chase Carter, Latham Western, 6-2, sr., 14.6; Myles Beasley, New Boston Glenwood, 6-2, sr., 15.0; Cody Metzler, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 6-2, jr., 13.4; Dominic Sparks, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 6-7, sr., 11.0; Aiden Harris, Pandora-Gilboa, 6-2, jr., 17.2; Corbin Toms, Lucas, 6-1, sr., 13.0; Kalon Butler, Toledo Christian, 6-1, jr., 17.2; Nick Palm, Tiffin Calvert, 5-9, sr., 11.6; Ayden Simpson, Lima Perry, 6-3, sr., 15.7; Jackson Wright, Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic, 6-4, sr., 16.4; Elijah Juillard, Stryker, 6-6, sr., 10.5; Tyler Sanderson, New Washington Buckeye Central, 6-1, sr., 13.6; Jacob Maddy, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-5, sr., 12.6; Jaydn Mescher, Maria Stein Marion Local, 6-2, sr., 12.9; Luke Beyke, St. Henry, 6-4, jr., 15.5; Aaron Thieman, New Bremen, 6-0, jr., 13.0; Demarris Winters Jr., Richmond Heights, 6-2, so., 14.2; Nate Boiarski, Grand Valley; 6-3, sr., 16.4; R.J. Penney, Elyria Open Door Christian, 6-1, jr., 15.6; Jeremy Wilson, Richmond Heights, 6-6, jr., 11.3; Carter Armstrong, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian, 6-0, so., 16.4; Elijah Petrosian, Andrews Osborne, 6-5, sr., 18.1; D.J. Niles, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian, 6-6, sr., 14.9; Garrett Stammen, Ansonia, 6-2, jr., 14.6; Andrew Riddle, Xenia Legacy Christian, 6-2, sr., 15.8; Donald Bailey, Cincinnati College Prep, 6-4, sr., 12.8; Justin Chapman, Sidney Lehman Catholic, 6-8, sr., 13.7; Austin Snider, Fayetteville-Perry, 6-7, sr., 12.4; Emryk Moffitt, Hamilton New Miami, 5-7, sr., 19.2; Henry Patterson, Miami Valley Christian Academy, 6-3, jr. 13.0; Parker Burke, Xenia Legacy Christian, 6-2, sr., 18.1.