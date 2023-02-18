Nathaniel Haney

Mansfield Senior's Nathaniel Haney drives past Lexington's Alex Depperschmidt during an Ohio Cardinal Conference game Friday at Pete Henry Gym.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD — He doesn’t wear a cape or leap tall buildings in a single bound, but ‘Super Chunk’ was the hero Mansfield Senior needed Friday night.

Nathaniel ‘Chunky’ Haney scored nine of his 14 points in the fourth quarter and overtime as the Tygers upset Lexington 54-53 in the regular season finale at Pete Henry Gym.

GALLERY: Mansfield Senior 54, Lexington 53 (OT)

Mansfield Senior beat Lexington 54-53 in overtime in Ohio Cardinal Conference play Friday at Pete Henry Gym. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)

