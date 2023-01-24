Logan Toms

Lucas' Logan Toms drives past Crestview's Dylan Bruner during the second half Tuesday at the Cub Cave. Toms scored 30 points in the Cubs' 72-38 win.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

LUCAS — It was a signature victory for the Cubs and a wake-up call for the Cougars.

Andrew Smollen scored 14 first-quarter points and Lucas dominated from start to finish in a resounding and surprising 72-38 win over previously unbeaten Crestview on Tuesday at the Cub Cave.

