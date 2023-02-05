Ja'Ontary O'Bryant

Mansfield Senior's Ja'Ontay O'Bryant drives past Sandusky's Jason Henlon during the first half Saturday at Pete Henry Gym.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD — Marquis Sykes isn’t interested in moral victories, but Mansfield Senior’s veteran coach saw a lot to like during the short-handed Tygers’ 79-74 loss to Division II No. 7 Sandusky on Saturday at Pete Henry Gym.

Playing without starting forward LaLa Owens, who is still recovering from a dislocated shoulder suffered last week against Lexington, Senior High clawed its way out of a 40-33 halftime deficit. The Tygers (11-7) outscored the Blue Streaks (18-1) 19-10 in the third quarter to take a 52-50 lead into the fourth.

GALLERY: Sandusky 79, Mansfield Senior 74

Sandusky beat Mansfield Senior 79-74 on Saturday at Pete Henry Gym. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)

1 of 50

Tags

I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.

Load comments