MANSFIELD — Marquis Sykes isn’t interested in moral victories, but Mansfield Senior’s veteran coach saw a lot to like during the short-handed Tygers’ 79-74 loss to Division II No. 7 Sandusky on Saturday at Pete Henry Gym.
Playing without starting forward LaLa Owens, who is still recovering from a dislocated shoulder suffered last week against Lexington, Senior High clawed its way out of a 40-33 halftime deficit. The Tygers (11-7) outscored the Blue Streaks (18-1) 19-10 in the third quarter to take a 52-50 lead into the fourth.
“I felt we came out locked in and ready to play,” Sykes said. “You absolutely should be ready to go when you have one of the better Division II teams in the state. And the rivalry with Sandusky goes way back. We’ve been going at it with them for years so we expected nothing less.”
The Tygers might have handed the Streaks their second loss of the season were it not for the fourth-quarter heroics of Chayce Garr. The 6-foot-4 senior sharpshooter knocked down four straight 3-pointers as the Streaks outscored the Tygers 29-22 in the period.
“Chayce was great tonight. When he gets hot there’s no stopping him,” Sandusky coach De’Mar Moore said. “He hit big shots when we needed him.”
Garr scored 14 of his game-high 23 points — one off his career high — during a three-minute stretch in the fourth quarter as Sandusky opened a 72-66 lead with 3:12 left. The Tygers responded with a quick 5-0 run thanks to a 3-pointer by Rashad Reed and a driving Ja’Ontay O’Bryant layup to make it 72-71 with 2:18 to play.
But Sandusky closed with a 7-3 run and sealed it when the Tygers turned the ball over out of a timeout with 24 seconds remaining.
“It’s the little things that we’ve got to tighten up,” Sykes said. “We’ve got to get everybody on the same page defensively. That is the biggest key for us. We can get there.”
Kyevi Roane led a balanced Mansfield Senior attack with 18 points and 13 rebounds. O’Bryant had 15 points, while Reed added nine. Duke Reese, Nathaniel Haney, Karion Lindsay and Ahmaan Thomas each had eight.
For Sandusky, Moore Jr. backed Garr with 20 points. Jason Henlon had 14 and Daylen Green added 10.
Senior High will play three games in a five-day span next week.
“We’ve got a big week coming up,” Sykes said. “We’ll have an opportunity to grow and get better.”