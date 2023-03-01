Jarek Ringler

Crestview's Jarek Ringler drives against Huron's Jake Lagando during the second half of Wednesday's Division III district semifinal game at Norwalk High School.

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

NORWALK — A nightmarish first half derailed Crestview’s season of dreams.

The second-seeded Cougars managed just six first-half points and never recovered in a 43-34 loss to No. 3 Huron in the Division III district semifinals Wednesday at Norwalk High School.

Third-seeded Huron knocked off No. 2 Crestview 43-34 in a Division III district semifinal game Wednesday at Norwalk High School. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)

