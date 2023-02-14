Alex Bruskotter

Shelby's Alex Bruskotter shoos over River Valley's Blake Mosher during the first half of a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference game at Shelby. 

 By Curt Conrad, Staff Reporter

SHELBY — Alex Bruskotter’s star is on the rise.

Shelby’s 6-foot-7 junior swingman was selected the Division II Player of the Year by the District 6 Coaches Association.

