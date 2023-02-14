SHELBY — Alex Bruskotter’s star is on the rise.
Shelby’s 6-foot-7 junior swingman was selected the Division II Player of the Year by the District 6 Coaches Association.
Sandusky’s DeMar Moore was selected the Division II Coach of the Year. The Blue Streaks are 19-1 with two regular-season games remaining.
Bruskotter averages 22.1 points, 9 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Whippets. Shelby is 18-2 and has clinched at least a share of its fourth straight Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship. The Whippets can win the MOAC crown outright with a win over Ontario in the regular season finale Friday.
Lexington senior Baden Forup and Mansfield Senior sophomore Kyevi Roane were selected to the District 6 first team. Forup averages 15 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists a game for the Minutemen, who have clinched at least a share of the Ohio Cardinal Conference crown. Roane, one of just two sophomores selected to the Division II first team, averages 13.7 points and 7.4 rebounds a game.
Other first-team picks were Bellevue’s Ty Ray, Sandusky’s DeMar Moore Jr. and Daylen Green, Clyde’s Brayden Olson, Willard’s Max Dawson, Port Clinton’s Adam Thorbahn and Sandusky Perkins’ Jayden Rowe.
Lexington senior Hudson Moore and freshman Brayden Fogle were selected to the District 6 second team, along with Shelby juniors Issaiah Ramsey and Casey Lantz, Ontario senior Gage Weaver and Galion juniors Cooper Kent and Elijah Chafin.
Moore averages 12 points a game for the Minutemen, while Fogle is good for 13 points a night. He is the only freshman to earn All-District 6 honors in Division II.
Ramsey averages 10.6 points and 5.2 rebounds a game for the Whippets. Lantz is good for 12.1 points and 5.6 boards a game.
An Ashland University baseball recruit, Weaver is Ontario’s leading scorer (13.0 ppg) and rebounder (7.2 rpg).
Kent averages 20 points and 4.7 rebounds a game for Galion. Chafin averages 16.7 points and 3.2 rebounds a night.
Other second-team picks were Vermilion’s Andrew Hendershot, Norwalk’s Braedyn Demuth and Willard’s Cam Robinson.
Mansfield Senior’s LaLa Owens was an honorable-mention selection. The 6-foot-5 junior averages 10.4 points and 6.5 rebounds a game.
The rest of the honorable-mention picks were Upper Sandusky’s Holden Daris, Vermilion’s A.J. Gerber, Bellevue’s Cody Lindsey, Sandusky’s Jason Henlon, Norwalk’s Ben Rothhaar and Ashton Coe, Clude’s Brennan Wilson, Port Clinton’s Jackson Beasley and Sandusky Perkins’ Drake Venerucci.
I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.
