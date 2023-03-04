Alex Bruskotter

Shelby's Alex Bruskotter shoots over Lexington's Baden Forup during Thursday's Division II district semifinal game at Ashland's Arrow Arena.

SHELBY — The postseason accolades are beginning to flow in for Shelby’s newest 1,000-point scorer.

Junior swingman Alex Bruskotter was selected to the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference first team for a second straight year after helping the Whippets win their fourth consecutive MOAC title this winter.

