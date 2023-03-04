SHELBY — The postseason accolades are beginning to flow in for Shelby’s newest 1,000-point scorer.
Junior swingman Alex Bruskotter was selected to the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference first team for a second straight year after helping the Whippets win their fourth consecutive MOAC title this winter.
The 6-foot-7 Bruskotter tied for the MOAC regular season scoring lead, averaging 21 points a game. He was the MOAC’s third leading rebounder at 8.6 boards a game and ranked second in the conference with 5.2 assists a night.
Bruskotter was joined on the MOAC first team by Ontario’s Gage Weaver. The senior forward averaged 12 points and 71 rebounds a game.
Other first-team selections were River Valley’s Carson Myers, who shared the MOAC scoring crown with Bruskotter, and Carson Smith, Pleasant’s Trey Booker and Marion Harding’s Marquis Long Jr.
Shelby junior forwards Casey Lantz and Issaiah Ramsey both were second-team picks. Lantz averaged 11.9 points and 5.4 rebounds a game while Ramsey was good for 10.4 points and 5.2 boards a night.
Galion’s Cooper Kent and Elijah Chafin joined Lantz and Ramsey on the second team. Kent averaged 19.3 points a game and Chafin chipped in 16.9 points a night.
Other second-team selections included River Valley’s Chase Ebert and Marion Harding’s Marcus Hemphill.
Honorable-mention selections were Clear Fork’s Garrett Hotz, Ontario’s Braxton Hall, Shelby’s Max Hess, Galion’s Jackson Hart, Highland’s Brock Church, Marion Harding’s Jeffery Jones, Pleasant’s Carson King and River Valley’s Blake Mosher.
Shelby was 13-1 in MOAC play. River Valley finished one game back.